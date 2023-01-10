The PGA Tour heads to Hawaii for the first time in 2023 for the Sentry Tournament of Champions at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii. The 2023 Sony Open field tees off on Thursday and features a mix of proven Tour champions and rising stars. World No. 19 Sungjae Im is listed as the 10-1 betting favorite in the latest 2023 Sony Open odds from Caesars Sportsbook. He is followed by Tom Kim (11-1), Jordan Spieth (14-1), Hideki Matsuyama (15-1) and Brian Harman (16-1). Other top contenders in the Sony Open field include Russell Henley (18-1), Tom Hoge (22-1) Corey Conners (22-1), and Adam Scott (31-1). The total tournament purse is $7.9 million, with $1.422 million going to the winner, making it imperative that you nail your one and done picks this week at Kapalua.

As the betting favorite, Im will likely be a very popular PGA one and done pick this week at Waialae. Is the two-time PGA Tour winner a must-play? Or would it make more sense to go with another high upside option like Billy Horschel (32-1), Webb Simpson (50-1), or Gary Woodland (50-1)? Before locking in your 2023 Sony Open one and done picks, you need to see what SportsLine DFS pro and PGA expert Mike McClure has to say.

The One and Done format is growing in popularity. It has several noticeable similarities to NFL Survivor pools, with the main difference being entries are not eliminated with a bad week. Players pick one golfer per week and earn points based on their selected golfer's prize money for that tournament. Golfers can only be used once per season, and the point format makes nailing majors and big money tournaments critical.

McClure is a DFS legend with over $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA picks dating back to the PGA Tour restart in June of 2020. McClure uses his proprietary simulation model to analyze the field and crush his golf picks. In fact, the model is up over $9,500 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model included J.T. Poston in its best bets to win the 2022 John Deere Classic. That bet hit at +5500, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned almost $1,100. At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scottie Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend. McClure was dialed in on his One and Done picks throughout the 2022 PGA Tour season, calling Hideki Matsuyama's outright win at the Sony Open and hitting on several under the radar picks that finished in the top-5 or higher.

Last week at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, McClure listed 75-1 long shot Luke List as his top One and Done pick. The result: List shot 20 under to finish in 11th place, taking home $292,500.

One golfer McClure will be backing this week at Waialae Country Club is Corey Conners. He is currently ranked No. 34 in the latest Official World Golf Rankings, but McClure believes he's one of the top contenders to win this week in Honolulu. Conners has long been one of the PGA Tour's best players off the tee and he can be elite with his irons when he's dialed in. The 37-year-old notched his first only PGA Tour victory at the Valero Texas Open in 2019.

Conners notched back-to-back top-10 finishes at the Hero World Challenge and the QBE Shootout before the December break, and finished in 18th place against an elite field at the Sentry Tournament of Champions last week. If he can get his putter dialed in this week, McClure believe Conners has what it takes to win at Waialae. With the intriguing mix of talent in the Sony Open field, it's very possible that Conners will fly under the radar in one and done pools this week offering huge value. You can see who else to back this week at SportsLine.

