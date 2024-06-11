Chirping Michael Jordan is never a good idea, even if you are a PGA Tour golfer on the course with him. PGA Championship winner Xander Schauffele found out the hard way what happens when you needle Jordan in any kind of competition.

Schaffele was speaking with CBS Sports golf analyst Colt Knost about his round of golf with Jordan, which he described as "embarrassing." Schauffele said he was on a roll when he decided to start running his mouth, but that only motivated Jordan to elevate his game and throw it right back in the PGA Tour pro's face.

"I pancaked him on his stroke holes, and I started talking shit to him," Schauffele said. "Then he got all quiet and focused, and he birdied 15 and 16, no strokes. He beat me straight up. I was like, 'All right.'"

Schauffele probably should have spoken to Brooks Koepka prior to teeing off against Jordan. Back in 2020, Koepka shared a similar story about playing against Jordan in which he trash talked the NBA legend only for it to immediately backfire on him.

Fortunately for Schauffele, Jordan will not be in the field for the 2024 U.S. Open, which begins with Round 1 on Thursday. Schauffele is expected to be in the mix atop the leaderboard all weekend, and that is reflected by his spot in CBS Sports' ranking of the U.S. Open contenders.

Schauffele is scheduled to tee off alongside Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler at 1:14 p.m. ET on Thursday.