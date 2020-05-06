Brooks Koepka once trash talked Michael Jordan on the golf course and it backfired

Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan is one of the most driven athletes that the sports world has ever seen. Jordan usually isn't someone that opposing athletes would want to trash talk, but four-time major champion golfer Brooks Koepka wasn't afraid to talk a little bit of smack when he played golf with the NBA icon.

In an appearance on SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt, Koepka told a story in which he trash-talked Jordan as the pair headed to the 17th and 18th holes during their round, and ended up losing both holes to the Hall of Famer.

Koepka revealed that he was 1-up on Jordan heading into the final two holes. Then the two-time U.S. Open and two-time PGA Championship winner decided to stir the pot while they walked to the tee at the 17th hole.

"It might have been the second time I've ever played with him. It was me, him… there was a few other guys," Koepka recalls. "Whatever it was, I was 1-up going into 17. We had been jawing all day, and we had like a 40-yard walk back to the 17th tee. He hasn't said much the last couple holes, I've kind of taken them. And I'm walking back, and I just said something like 'I've got you right where I want you,' and he just tees the ball up, he takes his practice swing. He looks at me and goes 'it's the fourth quarter baby, I don't lose.'

And sure enough, I lost 17 and I lost 18. So that's probably the last time I've ever smack talked him."

Jordan is an athlete that never needed any extra motivation during his playing days.

In the most recent episode of <em>The Last Dance</em>, the 1992 NBA Finals between the Bulls and Portland Trail Blazers was front and center. Before the Finals began, A Sports Illustrated article ranked Trail Blazers star Clyde Drexler as Jordan's top rival and Jordan decided to take that personally. Jordan was named the Finals MVP after averaging 35.8 points throughout the series and outshined Drexler.