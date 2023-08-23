The 2023 Tour Championship arrives this week in Atlanta with all eyes in the golf world on East Lake Golf Club. The top 30 players in the FedEx Cup standings will participate in the event, with the ultimate winner netting $18 million. Scottie Scheffler begins the tournament with an advantage using a scoring format that slots him at 10-under par before Thursday's play begins. Rory McIlroy is the defending champion and the only three-time winner of the FedEx Cup, while Viktor Hovland aims to continue his stellar play after a victory at the BMW Championship a week ago.

Scheffler (+140) is the betting favorite in the latest 2023 Tour Championship odds, followed by McIlroy (+330) and Hovland (+500).

One player Cohen loves this week is Xander Schauffele. The 29-year-old is a previous winner at East Lake, taking home the 2017 Tour Championship. Schauffele also has six consecutive top-seven finishes at the Tour Championship, and he is one of the most consistent players in the world. In fact, Schauffele has made 32 straight cuts in PGA Tour events, the longest active streak of any player, and that includes all 21 events this season. He also has 11 top-10 finishes during the 2022-23 PGA Tour season, including a top-eight finish last week at Olympia Fields. Schauffele is No. 6 on the tour in strokes gained overall, No. 4 in strokes gained putting, No. 5 in strokes gained on approach, and No. 14 in strokes gained tee-to-green this season.

On the flip side, the expert is fading Jon Rahm at his current price. While Rahm has immense talent and pedigree, he is being priced at a number that doesn't align with recent play and the logistics of this field. Rahm lost more than seven strokes tee to green at East Lake in 2022, and he is not playing well by his standards right now. Rahm finished outside the top 30 at both the BMW Championship and FedEx St. Jude Championship after missing the cut at the Travelers in late June. He also finished 50th at the PGA Championship, and Rahm lost more than three strokes tee to green last week. His driving accuracy percentage (57.92%) ranks 110th on the tour this season, and Rahm is outside the top 60 in strokes gained around the green, sand save rate, putting accuracy inside 10 feet, and scrambling from both the rough and the fringe in 2023. See all of Cohen's Tour Championship picks at SportsLine.

