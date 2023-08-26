The final payday of the season will arrive in players' bank accounts soon following the 2023 Tour Championship, which concludes this Sunday. Competing for the FedEx Cup bonus pool of $75 million, the remaining field of 30 players at East Lake Golf Club will look to make one final splash before sailing into the offseason.

Every player who finished inside the top 150 of the FedEx Cup standings will receive some portion of this bonus, but nearly $60 million of it is still up for grabs in Atlanta. A player's career earnings will not technically grow because of his performance in the postseason finale, but that doesn't mean the money is not astronomical.

For the second straight year, $18 million will be awarded to the FedEx Cup winner with every player inside the top 10 by the end of the week cashing seven figures. All 30 players will enjoy the luxury of claiming at least $500,000, even if their play results in a last-place finish.

Scottie Scheffler is the only man to surpass $18 million in earnings this season, and he is on the cusp of a $40 million year if he is to win his first FedEx Cup crown. Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland, Rory Mcilroy, Wyndham Clark, Max Homa and Patrick Cantlay all enter East Lake with at least $10 million already under their belts.

Below is a look at the payouts for each golfer from the field of 30 at the 2023 Tour Championship.

Check out the Tour Championship TV schedule and coverage guide so you can watch and follow the action live all weekend.

2023 Tour Championship prize money, purse

Bonus pool: $75 million

1st — $18,000,000

2nd — $6,500,000

3rd — $5,000,000

4th — $4,000,000

5th — $3,000,000

6th — $2,500,000

7th — $2,000,000

8th — $1,500,00

9th — $1,250,000

10th — $1,000,000

11th — $950,000

12th — $900,000

13th — $850,000

14th — $800,000

15th — $760,000

16th — $720,000

17th — $700,000

18th — $680,000

19th — $660,000

20th — $640,000

21st — $620,000

22nd — $600,000

23rd — $580,000

24th — $565,000

25th — $550,000

26th — $540,000

27th — $530,000

28th — $520,000

29th — $510,000

30th — $500,000