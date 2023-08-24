Players are separate from the 2022-23 season's conclusion by just four rounds as 30 golfers will tee it up in the 2023 Tour Championship where a new FedEx Cup champion will be crowned. Mirroring his position from one year ago, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will again begin the proceeding at East Lake Golf Club in possession of the lead at 10 under.

Scheffler looks to put a bow on a historically great statistical season with his third victory of the year and first career FedEx Cup crown. Faltering down the stretch in 2022, Scheffler has eyes on avenging his misfortune one year later and will kick things off Thursday alongside BMW Championship winner and FedEx Cup No. 2 Viktor Hovland at 2 p.m. E.T.

Scheffler and Hovland will bring up the rear of the 30-man field. They'll be following the penultimate group of three-time and defending FedEx Cup champion Rory McIlroy and the man who finished the regular season atop the standings, Jon Rahm, at 1:49 p.m.

The last two U.S. Open winners find themselves sharing a tee time at 1:16 p.m. as Wyndham Clark aims to throw his name in the Player of the Year conversation with a FedEx Cup crown, while Matt Fitzpatrick tries to harness momentum from his runner up at the BMW Championship.

2023 Tour Championship tee times, Round 1 pairings

All times Eastern