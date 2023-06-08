The top golfers in the world will compete at the 2023 U.S. Open. The third major of the year tees off Thursday, June 15 at Los Angeles Country Club. Matthew Fitzpatrick is the defending champion and with another U.S. Open victory, he'll become the first golfer to repeat since Brooks Koepka accomplished the feat in 2017-18. Fitzpatrick is 25-1 to repeat according to the latest 2023 U.S. Open odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Scottie Scheffler is the 7-1 favorite, with Jon Rahm (8-1), Rory McIlroy (10-1) and Koepka (109-1) next in line on the PGA odds board.

Top 2023 U.S. Open predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the U.S. Open 2023: Max Homa, a six-time PGA Tour champion and one of the top favorites, stumbles this week and doesn't even crack the top 10. Homa is just one of four players to record multiple wins this season, but he's been inconsistent in recent weeks.

The 32-year-old is coming off a top-10 finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, but he's finished 43rd or worse in four of his last six starts on the PGA Tour. He's also struggled on golf's biggest stages, finishing 43rd or worse in his last four starts at a major championship, which includes a 47th-place showing at the U.S. Open in 2022. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the 2023 U.S. Open field. See which golfers to fade here.

Another surprise: Collin Morikawa, a 22-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Morikawa hasn't won a PGA Tour event since 2021 and has only recorded four top-10 finishes during the 2022-23 season.

Despite his recent fall from dominance, Morikawa tends to play his best in major championships. He's a two-time major champion and secured a top-10 finish at the Masters in April. He also recorded a fifth-place finish at the U.S. Open in 2022, making him a strong choice for your 2023 U.S. Open bets at this price, according to the model. See who else to pick here.

2023 U.S. Open odds, field

Scottie Scheffler +700

Jon Rahm +800

Brooks Koepka +900

Rory McIlroy +1000

Max Homa +1400

Justin Thomas +1600

Patrick Cantlay +1600

Viktor Hovland +1800

Cameron Smith +1800

Xander Schauffele +1800

Collin Morikawa +2200

Jordan Spieth +2500

Matt Fitzpatrick +2500

Tony Finau +2500

Dustin Johnson +2800

Hideki Matsuyama +3500

Shane Lowry +3500

Cameron Young +3500

Sungjae Im +3500

Bryson DeChambeau +4000

Jason Day +4000

Joaquin Niemann +5000

Sam Burns +5000

Rickie Fowler +5000

Sahith Theegala +5500

Tyrrell Hatton +5500

Corey Conners +5500

Aaron Wise +6000

Daniel Berger +6000

Tommy Fleetwood +6000

Joonhyung (Tom) Kim +6000

Louis Oosthuizen +6500

Wyndham Clark +6500

Keegan Bradley +6500

Davis Riley +6500

Marc Leishman +6500

Billy Horschel +7000

Denny McCarthy +7500

Justin Rose +7500

Seamus Power +8000

Mito Pereira +8000

Patrick Reed +8500

Russell Henley +9000

Talor Gooch +9000

Abraham Ancer +9000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +10000

Robert MacIntyre +10000

Webb Simpson +10000

Gary Woodland +10000

Harold Varner +10000

Jason Kokrak +10000

Adam Scott +10000

Thomas Pieters +12500

Tom Hoge +12500

Chris Kirk +12500

Mackenzie Hughes +12500

Si-Woo Kim +12500

Brian Harman +12500

Luke List +12500

Cam Davis +12500

Sergio Garcia +12500

Sebastian Munoz +12500

Kurt Kitayama +12500

Patrick Rodgers +15000

Lucas Herbert +15000

Matthew NeSmith +15000

Keith Mitchell +15000

Adrian Meronk +15000

Cameron Tringale +15000

Harris English +15000

Kevin Kisner +15000

Taylor Moore +15000

K.H. Lee +15000

JT Poston +15000

Alex Noren +15000

Phil Mickelson +15000

Min Woo Lee +15000

Adam Hadwin +17500

Victor Perez +17500

Adam Svensson +17500

Nick Hardy +17500

Matt Kuchar +20000

Joel Dahmen +20000

Eddie Pepperell +20000

Sepp Straka +20000

Taylor Montgomery +20000

Justin Suh +20000

Nick Taylor +20000