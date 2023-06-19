The 2023 U.S. Open made its way to Los Angeles Country Club with the city hosting a major championship for the first time in 75 years. Needless to say, the money up for grabs was a much more significant sum than it was three quarters of a century ago as a record $20 million purse will be up for grabs Sunday.

Representing a $2.5 million increase from last year and a $7.5 million increase from 2021, the U.S. Open's prize pool was the largest in the history of the national championship. It was also the largest purse of the three major championships played so far this year. The Masters shelled out $18 million, while the PGA Championship had a purse of $17.5 million.

At the 2022 U.S. Open, Matt Fitzpatrick claimed not only his first major but also $3.15 million. This year's champion, Wyndham Clark, will receive a winner's check of $3.6 million in his bank account (well, minus taxes). That's the same amount given to winners of full-field designated events on the PGA Tour schedule. Scottie Scheffler's Players Championship victory still holds the honors of the highest payday of the year as he collected $4.5 million from a $25 million purse at TPC Sawgrass.

The USGA was extra-generous, too. Not only did everyone who made the weekend at LACC get compensated, all 76 professionals who failed to make the cut will receive $10,000 as well.

Let's take a look at how the payouts for the 2023 U.S. Open will be divided among the players who made the cut.

2023 U.S. Open prize money, purse

Total purse: $20 million

1st (Winner): $3,600,000 -- Wyndham Clark

2nd: $2,160,000 -- Rory McIlroy

3rd: $1,413,430 -- Scottie Scheffler

4th: $990,867 -- Cameron Smith

5th: $825,297 -- Tommy Fleetwood, Min Woo Lee, Rickie Fowler

6th: $731,779

7th: $659,727

8th: $590,864 -- Tom Kim, Harris English

9th: $534,753

10th: $491,182 -- Austin Eckroat, Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffele

11th: $448,249

12th: $414,455

13th: $386,187

14th: $356,431 -- Russell Henley, Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay

15th: $330,926

16th: $309,672

17th: $292,669 -- Brooks Koepka, Matt Fitzpatrick

18th: $275,665

19th: $258,662 -- Viktor Hovland

20th: $241,659 -- Jordan Smith, Nick Hardy, Denny McCarthy, Keith Mitchell, Shane Lowry, Bryson DeChambeau, Ryutaro Nagano

21st: $226,993

22nd: $212,328

23rd: $198,088

24th: $184,910

25th: $173,433

26th: $163,656

27th: $156,217 -- Sahith Theegala, Sergio Garcia, Justin Suh, Tyrrell Hatton, Padraig Harrington

28th: $149,628

29th: $143,252

30th: $136,876

31st: $130,500

32nd: $124,124 -- Patrick Rodgers, Dylan Wu, Cameron Young, Sam Burns, Joaquin Niemann, Tony Finau, Hideki Matsuyama

33rd: $117,747

34th: $112,009

35th: $107,333

36th: $102,657

37th: $98,194

38th: $93,943

39th: $89,692 -- David Puig, Gordon Sargent (a), Si Woo Kim, Eric Cole

40th: $85,441

41st: $81,190

42nd: $76,939

43rd: $72,689 -- Sam Bennett, Sam Stevens, Andrew Putnam, Ryan Fox, Billy Horschel, Bryan Harman

44th: $68,438

45th: $64,187

46th: $60,361

47th: $56,535

48th: $52,922

49th: $50,797 -- Mackenzie Hughes, Sebastian Munoz, Charley Hoffman, Kevin Streelman, Gary Woodland

50th: $48,671

51st: $47,396

52nd: $46,333

53rd: $45,483

54th: $45,058 -- Romain Langasque, Abraham Ancer

55th: $44,633

56th: $44,208 -- Patrick Reed, Ryan Gerard

57th: $43,783

58th: $43,358 -- Yuko Katsuragawa

59th: $42,933 -- Adam Hadwin

60th: $42,508 -- Jacob Solomon, Adam Svensson

61st: $42,083

62nd: Ben Carr

63rd: Ryo Ishikawa

64th: Aldrich Potgieter

65th: Maxwell Moldovan