The 2023 U.S. Open made its way to Los Angeles Country Club with the city hosting a major championship for the first time in 75 years. Needless to say, the money up for grabs was a much more significant sum than it was three quarters of a century ago as a record $20 million purse will be up for grabs Sunday.
Representing a $2.5 million increase from last year and a $7.5 million increase from 2021, the U.S. Open's prize pool was the largest in the history of the national championship. It was also the largest purse of the three major championships played so far this year. The Masters shelled out $18 million, while the PGA Championship had a purse of $17.5 million.
At the 2022 U.S. Open, Matt Fitzpatrick claimed not only his first major but also $3.15 million. This year's champion, Wyndham Clark, will receive a winner's check of $3.6 million in his bank account (well, minus taxes). That's the same amount given to winners of full-field designated events on the PGA Tour schedule. Scottie Scheffler's Players Championship victory still holds the honors of the highest payday of the year as he collected $4.5 million from a $25 million purse at TPC Sawgrass.
The USGA was extra-generous, too. Not only did everyone who made the weekend at LACC get compensated, all 76 professionals who failed to make the cut will receive $10,000 as well.
Let's take a look at how the payouts for the 2023 U.S. Open will be divided among the players who made the cut.
2023 U.S. Open prize money, purse
Total purse: $20 million
1st (Winner): $3,600,000 -- Wyndham Clark
2nd: $2,160,000 -- Rory McIlroy
3rd: $1,413,430 -- Scottie Scheffler
4th: $990,867 -- Cameron Smith
5th: $825,297 -- Tommy Fleetwood, Min Woo Lee, Rickie Fowler
6th: $731,779
7th: $659,727
8th: $590,864 -- Tom Kim, Harris English
9th: $534,753
10th: $491,182 -- Austin Eckroat, Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffele
11th: $448,249
12th: $414,455
13th: $386,187
14th: $356,431 -- Russell Henley, Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay
15th: $330,926
16th: $309,672
17th: $292,669 -- Brooks Koepka, Matt Fitzpatrick
18th: $275,665
19th: $258,662 -- Viktor Hovland
20th: $241,659 -- Jordan Smith, Nick Hardy, Denny McCarthy, Keith Mitchell, Shane Lowry, Bryson DeChambeau, Ryutaro Nagano
21st: $226,993
22nd: $212,328
23rd: $198,088
24th: $184,910
25th: $173,433
26th: $163,656
27th: $156,217 -- Sahith Theegala, Sergio Garcia, Justin Suh, Tyrrell Hatton, Padraig Harrington
28th: $149,628
29th: $143,252
30th: $136,876
31st: $130,500
32nd: $124,124 -- Patrick Rodgers, Dylan Wu, Cameron Young, Sam Burns, Joaquin Niemann, Tony Finau, Hideki Matsuyama
33rd: $117,747
34th: $112,009
35th: $107,333
36th: $102,657
37th: $98,194
38th: $93,943
39th: $89,692 -- David Puig, Gordon Sargent (a), Si Woo Kim, Eric Cole
40th: $85,441
41st: $81,190
42nd: $76,939
43rd: $72,689 -- Sam Bennett, Sam Stevens, Andrew Putnam, Ryan Fox, Billy Horschel, Bryan Harman
44th: $68,438
45th: $64,187
46th: $60,361
47th: $56,535
48th: $52,922
49th: $50,797 -- Mackenzie Hughes, Sebastian Munoz, Charley Hoffman, Kevin Streelman, Gary Woodland
50th: $48,671
51st: $47,396
52nd: $46,333
53rd: $45,483
54th: $45,058 -- Romain Langasque, Abraham Ancer
55th: $44,633
56th: $44,208 -- Patrick Reed, Ryan Gerard
57th: $43,783
58th: $43,358 -- Yuko Katsuragawa
59th: $42,933 -- Adam Hadwin
60th: $42,508 -- Jacob Solomon, Adam Svensson
61st: $42,083
