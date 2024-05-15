The man who donned the green jacket is the man to beat at the 2024 PGA Championship. Scottie Scheffler heads into the second major championship of the season as the clear-cut favorite to raise the Wanamaker Trophy, all as talks of a grand slam bid circulate the world No. 1.

Scheffler arrives at Valhalla Golf Club as a winner across four of his last five tournament starts, including his last two, the latest coming the week following the Masters at the RBC Heritage. Scheffler has not been seen since as he has tended to family matters and the birth of his first child.

Competitive rust is highly unlikely, but if Scheffler is slightly off, it does open the door for others to step through. No one else has a greater chance to step into the winner's circle Brooks Koepka. The reigning PGA champion eyes his third successful defense in a major, and he will look to grab his sixth such title at Valhalla. A win would pull Koepka alongside legends of the game like Phil Mickelson, Seve Ballesteros and Nick Faldo in terms of major titles.

Someone who can tie Koepka is the man who raised the Wanamaker Trophy the last time this major was played in Louisville. Rory McIlroy, fresh off his fourth career win at Quail Hollow and coming off back-to-back victories overall (Zurich Classic, alongside Shane Lowry) is rounding into form at the exact right time. Now 10 years removed from his last major, McIlroy hopes to reenter the winner's circle on the major stage at the site of his last such win.

Two-time major champion Collin Morikawa, reigning U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark, Xander Schauffele and a slew of others are among likely candidates to contend this week in the Bluegrass State.

Still, the PGA Championship is anyone's to win until the tournament starts. CBS Sports has already ranked the top of the field at Valhalla, 1-24, and our experts have dropped their PGA Championship picks and predictions before 72 holes of play begin this week in Louisville. Let's take a look at what the oddsmakers have to say about the field.

2024 PGA Championship odds, favorites

Scottie Scheffler: 9/2

In his 15 major appearances since the start of 2020, Scheffler has two wins and eight other top-10 finishes. A pair of those have come at the PGA Championship where he finished T4 at Harding Park and runner-up last season at Oak Hill after possessing the lead through the halfway point. There might not be anything that can stop him at the moment, though the last time he won the Masters, he did miss the cut when the PGA was played at Southern Hills.

Rory McIlroy: 15/2

Xander Schauffele: 14-1

Brooks Koepka: 16-1

Jon Rahm: 16-1

Ludvig Åberg: 22-1

Do you want the guy who won the last PGA Championship or the guy who won the last PGA Championship at Valhalla? Koepka comes into his title defense fresh off a win on LIV Golf, seemingly pushing his early season putting woes behind him. He's a tough defender and has entered the final round of every PGA Championship since 2018 with a chance to win -- if you remove the 2022 tournament where he was injured.

As for McIlroy, he has turned a corner since the Masters with his driver peaking and his iron play following suit. His major championship record since the start of 2022 has been stellar with three podium finishes and four other top 10s, including a pair in the last two PGAs. Oh, and the last time he won three times in a row was 2014 with the PGA Championship at Valhalla serving as the third victory.

Bryson DeChambeau: 22-1

Collin Morikawa: 22-1

Max Homa: 30-1

Joaquin Niemann: 33-1

Cameron Smith: 35-1

Viktor Hovland: 35-1

Patrick Cantlay: 35-1

Wyndham Clark: 40-1

Tommy Fleetwood: 40-1

Justin Thomas: 40-1

Cameron Young: 40-1

Hideki Matsuyama: 45-1

Just about every player in this group is capable of winning a major championship, but which can you trust? Is it DeChambeau who raced out to the first-round lead at the Masters and last year's PGA Championship en route to quality results? Maybe it is Clark, who despite his boom-or-bust nature, has contended at some of the biggest golf tournaments this season and has proven to not be afraid of the limelight.

Will Zalatoris: 55-1

Jason Day: 55-1

Dustin Johnson: 60-1

Jordan Spieth: 60-1

Tyrrell Hatton: 60-1

Sungjae Im: 65-1

Min Woo Lee: 65-1

Byeong Hun An: 70-1

Sahith Theegala: 70-1

Matt Fitzpatrick: 70-1

Tony Finau: 80-1

Talor Gooch: 90-1

Sam Burns: 90-1

Shane Lowry: 90-1

Spieth is the star of this crop as he goes for the career grand slam at a time when expectations may never be lower. He has struggled with his game since late winter with four missed cuts and a disqualification in his last nine starts. Spieth's iron play has been poor, and his wrist injury is worrisome. Speaking of injuries, Zalatoris could be ripe for a longshot selection if everything falls in his favor. In 10 majors as a professional, he has three runners-up finishes and four other top-10 results.

Corey Conners: 100-1

Sepp Straka: 110-1

Si Woo Kim: 120-1

Adam Scott: 120-1

Russell Henley: 120-1

Tom Kim: 120-1

Dean Burmester: 150-1

Rickie Fowler: 150-1

Alex Noren: 150-1

Akshay Bhatia: 150-1

Brian Harman: 150-1

Nicolai Hojgaard: 150-1

Patrick Reed: 150-1

There's a player here who has made nine straight major cuts and tees it up in his 41st consecutive major this week. That player is Reed. The former Masters champion has a sneaky-good major championship resume with a T4 at last year's Masters and T18 at Oak Hill. He will need to drive the ball well for his standards, but Reed remains in possession of some of the best hands in golf which should be useful around Valhalla.

Stephan Jaeger: 170-1

Denny McCarthy: 170-1

Tiger Woods: 170-1

Keith Mitchell: 200-1

Cam Davis: 200-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout: 200-1

Jake Knapp: 220-1

J.T. Poston: 220-1

Harris English: 220-1

Billy Horschel: 220-1

Tom Hoge: 250-1

Lucas Herbert: 250-1

Mackenzie Hughes: 250-1

Chris Kirk: 250-1

Kurt Kitayama: 250-1

Phil Mickelson: 250-1

