The PGA Tour returns to action for the fifth event of FedEx Cup Fall at the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship. Historically held at El Camaleon Golf Club at Mayakoba, the World Wide Technology Championship has sought fresh grounds and will take place at the Tiger Woods-designed El Cardonal at Dimante.

The par-72, resort-style golf course will welcome an eclectic field to Cabo with Ludvig Aberg headlining the action. The young Swede has made his mark on the PGA Tour over the last month with a playoff loss at the Sanderson Farms Championship and a closing 62 at the Shriners Children's Open.

Aberg's play represents what can happen to those who find a streak of form during this fall series. Rising inside the top 100 of the FedEx Cup, Aberg looks certain to finish inside the top 125 by the end of the FedEx Cup Fall and has his eyes on entering another cut-off point. The world No. 58 resides just outside the top 50 in the Official World Golf Rankings and could be in line for a Masters invitation should he climb eight spots by the end of the calendar year.

Someone familiar with major championship pressure is reigning PGA Tour Rookie of the Year Cameron Young. Experiencing a sophomore slump, the world No. 17 tees it up for the first time this fall as he searches for his first career victory on the PGA Tour. He is joined by Fortinet Championship winner Sahith Theegala and Lucas Glover, a two-time winner in the 2022-23 season.

Beau Hossler tops the FedEx Cup Fall as No. 51 in the season-long race. In the driver's seat to qualify for the first two signature events of 2024, the former Texas Longhorn aims to continue a run of form that includes a runner-up result at the Zozo Championship. Taylor Montgomery, Nick Hardy, Ben Griffin and J.J. Spaun find themselves on the inside track as well with three events to go.

2023 World Wide Technology Championship

Dates: Nov. 2-15 | Location: El Cardonal at Diamante — Los Cabos, Mexico

Par: 72 | Yardage: 7,452 | Purse: $8,200,000

2023 World Wide Technology Championship field, odds

Ludvig Aberg (9-1): He is the clear class of this field at just 23 years old. He has form, quality, competitive reps and recent runs in contention all in his corner as he seeks his first of many victories on the PGA Tour. Aberg has rattled off six straight top 15s between the PGA Tour and DP World Tour with his win at the European Masters sandwiched in the middle. Another quality outing would go a long way in securing his invitation into the 2024 Masters by year end.

He is the clear class of this field at just 23 years old. He has form, quality, competitive reps and recent runs in contention all in his corner as he seeks his first of many victories on the PGA Tour. Aberg has rattled off six straight top 15s between the PGA Tour and DP World Tour with his win at the European Masters sandwiched in the middle. Another quality outing would go a long way in securing his invitation into the 2024 Masters by year end. Cameron Young (11-1): This period on the playing calendar is commonly coined "snub season," and Young tops this list after assistant captain Fred Couples claimed he would be in Rome for the Ryder Cup. The 26-year-old was an omission from the American side and will now tee it up for the first time since the BMW Championship with eyes on impressing those who left him on the sidelines. His sophomore season was a relative letdown compared to his first stroll on the PGA Tour, but Young still showed signs of the player he is with a pair of top 10s in major championships and 10 top 20s.

This period on the playing calendar is commonly coined "snub season," and Young tops this list after assistant captain Fred Couples claimed he would be in Rome for the Ryder Cup. The 26-year-old was an omission from the American side and will now tee it up for the first time since the BMW Championship with eyes on impressing those who left him on the sidelines. His sophomore season was a relative letdown compared to his first stroll on the PGA Tour, but Young still showed signs of the player he is with a pair of top 10s in major championships and 10 top 20s. Sahith Theegala (16-1): The 25-year-old not only grabbed his first win at the Fortinet Championship but also locked up an invitation into the 2024 Masters and is now playing with house money the rest of the way. Theegala has been tremendous in his two starts this fall, claiming a top 20 at the Zozo Championship his last time out. He should have his ways with this par 72 as the wide fairways and large greens mitigate some the weak points in his game. Over the last three months, he ranks second in total strokes gained, third in strokes gained tee to green and third in strokes gained putting.

The 25-year-old not only grabbed his first win at the Fortinet Championship but also locked up an invitation into the 2024 Masters and is now playing with house money the rest of the way. Theegala has been tremendous in his two starts this fall, claiming a top 20 at the Zozo Championship his last time out. He should have his ways with this par 72 as the wide fairways and large greens mitigate some the weak points in his game. Over the last three months, he ranks second in total strokes gained, third in strokes gained tee to green and third in strokes gained putting. Stephan Jaeger (25-1)

Beau Hossler (28-1)

Lucas Glover (30-1): A resurgent summer that saw Glover win in back-to-back weeks was cooled when he was not selected for the U.S. Ryder Cup team. The former U.S. Open champion now returns to action for the first time since the Tour Championship where a win would represent the third in his last five starts. Last he took to the course, Glover was propped up by his typically reliable ball striking and his newfound love affair with the broomstick putter. The former will likely make the trip to Mexico, and if the latter does as well, then Glover should find himself in the mix late on Sunday.

A resurgent summer that saw Glover win in back-to-back weeks was cooled when he was not selected for the U.S. Ryder Cup team. The former U.S. Open champion now returns to action for the first time since the Tour Championship where a win would represent the third in his last five starts. Last he took to the course, Glover was propped up by his typically reliable ball striking and his newfound love affair with the broomstick putter. The former will likely make the trip to Mexico, and if the latter does as well, then Glover should find himself in the mix late on Sunday. Emiliano Grillo (33-1)



Thomas Detry (33-1)



J.J. Spaun (35-1)

Akshay Bhatia (35-1)

Adam Svensson (35-1)

2023 World Wide Technology Championship expert picks



Beau Hossler Winner (28-1): Hossler finds himself in pole position in the FedEx Cup Fall at No. 51, and with good reason. He comes off a runner-up performance at the Zozo Championship and a T7 at the Shriners Children's Open thanks to an uptick in his iron play. This comes in unison with his steady driving and strong putting, which should allow him to contend for a third straight tournament. The shortcomings in the final round of the Zozo Championship may still sting, but the experience will serve him well.

J.J. Spaun Contender (35-1): Like Hossler, Spaun finds himself inside the top 10 of the FedEx Cup Fall but without the same leeway. Checking in at No. 56, the 33-year-old arrives in Mexico off his best finish since the Tournament of Champions nearly a full year ago. A T6 at the Zozo Championship was the result of some bounces finally going his way as he signed for four straight under-par rounds. He ranks eighth in total strokes gained over the last three months and is one of two players to rank inside the top 25 in each tee to green metric during that same frame.

K.H. Lee Sleeper (70-1): The two-time Byron Nelson champion has been hit-or-miss in the fall with two quality outings and two tournaments he'd like to forget. Lee claimed a top-15 effort at the Fortinet Championship and was a factor among a crowded leaderboard at the Shriners Children's Open before falling into a share of seventh. A proven winner, the South Korean may take solace in where his two trips to the winner's circle took place as TPC Craig Ranch's wide fairways and large greens may give Lee enough good memories to surprise at El Cardonal.

Who will win the World Wide Technology Championship, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Visit SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard and best bets, all from the model that's nailed 10 golf majors and is up more than $9,000 since June 2020.