The PGA Tour regular season concludes this week when 156 players tee off in the 2023 Wyndham Championship beginning Thursday at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C. After the Wydham, just the top 70 players in the FedEx Cup standings will qualify for the playoffs. As a result, the tournament has attracted a slew of players on the playoff bubble, including Sam Ryder (67th in the standings), Sam Stevens (68th), Austin Eckroat (69th) and Ben Taylor (70th).
Russell Henley, who is safely in the postseason at No. 34 in the standings, and Hideki Matsuyama, who's No. 56, are the co-favorites in the latest Wyndham Championship odds at +1800. Sungjae Im (+2000), Si Woo Kim (+2000) and Sam Burns (+2200) round out the top five on the odds board in the Wyndham Championship field. Before locking in any 2023 Wyndham Championship picks, make sure you see the PGA Tour predictions and best bets from golf betting and fantasy expert Sia Nejad.
Nejad specializes in betting and DFS in golf, among other sports. He's had incredible success in the outright and first-round leader markets and in betting head-to-head matchups. The expert has been on fire on head-to-head matchups since the Charles Schwab Challenge, going 20-9-1 and returning 9.19 units over that span. That's a $919 profit for $100 bettors in the past 10 weeks.
Nejad also nailed 75-1 longshot Wyndham Clark as the outright winner at the Wells Fargo Championship. In 2023, SportsLine debuted "The Early Wedge," and in the first three months of the show, he hit two first-round leaders and three outright winners. Nejad also had a winning head-to-head record in seven of nine weeks. He was up more than 70 units over that three-month span.
Now, Nejad has focused his attention on the 2023 Wyndham Championship field and has locked in his best bets, top sleepers and favorites to avoid. See who they are at SportsLine.
Top 2023 Wyndham Championship expert picks
One surprise: Nejad is completely fading Im, who is listed at +2000 in the Wyndham Championship odds, behind only Henley and Matsuyama. A 25-year-old from South Korea, Im has two wins in 150 career PGA Tour starts. He is coming off a missed cut in the 3M Open in Minnesota.
Im has five missed cuts in his last nine tournaments. He hasn't finished better than 20th in an event since early May. "He may have a decent tournament, but I see no reason to back him at his price," Nejad told SportsLine. See all his picks at SportsLine.
However, Nejad is high on the chances of Stephan Jaeger, who is a +4000 longshot. A 34-year-old from Germany, Jaeger has been a check-earning machine. He has made 24 of 27 cuts this season, earning more than $1.9 million. That represents more than 44% of his earnings since he joined the Tour in 2018.
Jaeger leads the entire Tour in birdies this season, with 387. He also ranks 34th in Strokes Gained: Total (0.794). "He has been elite with the ball-striking and the putter as of late, and he checks plenty of other boxes this week," Nejad told SportsLine. See who else to back at SportsLine.
How to make 2023 Wyndham Championship golf picks
Nejad has locked in his best bets for the 2023 Wyndham Championship and is picking his longshots, including one who is priced at more than 70-1. This player "can get red hot with his approach game and with the putter" and is a longshot who could surprise. You can see the picks only at SportsLine.
So which players should you target or avoid for the 2023 Wyndham Championship, and which player in the Wyndham Championship 2023 field could bring a huge payday at more than 70-1? Check out the odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Sia Nejad's top picks for Wyndham Championship 2023, all from the expert who was up more than 70 units on his recent golf picks.
2023 Wyndham Championship odds, field, contenders
See Nejad's picks, best bets and predictions here.
Russell Henley + 1800
Hideki Matsuyama + 1800
Sungjae Im + 2000
Si Woo Kim + 2000
Sam Burns + 2200
J.T. Poston + 2500
Denny McCarthy + 2500
Shane Lowry + 3000
Justin Thomas + 3500
Ludvig Aberg + 3500
Alex Smalley + 3500
Adam Scott + 3500
Aaron Rai + 4000
Adam Hadwin + 4000
Stephan Jaeger + 4000
Byeong Hun An + 4500
Brendon Todd + 4500
Taylor Moore + 4500
J.J. Spaun + 4500
Cam Davis + 4500
Chris Kirk + 5000
Adam Svensson + 5500
Billy Horschel + 6000
Eric Cole + 6000
Nicholas Lindheim + 6000
Beau Hossler + 6000
Thomas Detry + 6000
Harris English + 6500
Gary Woodland + 7000
Alex Noren + 7000
Andrew Putnam + 7000
Akshay Bhatia + 7000
Adam Schenk + 7500
Ben Griffin + 7500
Garrick Higgo + 8000
Mark Hubbard + 8000
Doug Ghim + 8000
Kevin Streelman + 8000
Lucas Glover + 8000
Vincent Norrman + 8000
Patrick Rodgers + 8000
Austin Eckroat + 9000
Webb Simpson + 9000
Matt Kuchar + 9000
Brandon Wu + 9000
Davis Riley + 9000
Chez Reavie + 10000
Taylor Pendrith + 10000
Sam Stevens + 10000
Nicolai Hojgaard + 10000
Chesson Hadley + 10000
Kevin Yu + 10000
Dylan Wu + 10000
Nick Hardy + 10000
Justin Suh + 10000
Matt NeSmith + 11000
Sam Ryder + 12500
K.H. Lee + 12500
Ryan Palmer + 12500
Callum Tarren + 12500
Nate Lashley + 12500
Mackenzie Hughes + 12500
Christiaan Bezuidenhout + 12500
S.H. Kim + 12500
Doc Redman + 12500
David Lipsky + 15000
Tyler Duncan + 15000
Martin Laird + 15000
Stewart Cink + 17500
Carson Young + 17500
Sam Bennett + 17500
Peter Kuest + 17500
MJ Daffue + 17500
Davis Thompson + 17500
Cameron Champ + 17500
C.T. Pan + 20000
Zac Blair + 20000
Chad Ramey + 20000
Aaron Baddeley + 20000
Greyson Sigg + 20000
Harry Hall + 20000
Matt Wallace + 20000
Ben Martin + 20000
Andrew Novak + 20000
Will Gordon + 22500
Justin Lower + 22500
Michael Kim + 22500
Brandt Snedeker + 22500
Scott Stallings + 22500
Ryan Gerard + 25000
Charley Hoffman + 25000
Joel Dahmen + 25000
David Lingmerth + 25000
Peter Malnati + 30000
Zach Johnson + 30000
Troy Merritt + 30000
Patton Kizzire + 30000
Harry Higgs + 30000
Danny Willett + 30000
Trey Mullinax + 30000
Ryan Moore + 30000
Adam Long + 30000
Erik van Rooyen + 35000
Robby Shelton + 35000
Max McGreevy + 40000
Jim Herman + 40000
Jimmy Walker + 40000
Carl Yuan + 40000
Russell Knox + 40000
Scott Piercy + 40000
Trevor Cone + 40000
Zecheng Dou + 40000
Ryan Armour + 40000
Richy Werenski + 40000
Kevin Tway + 40000
Matti Schmid + 40000
Brent Grant + 50000
Kevin Roy + 50000
Augusto Nunez + 50000
Jason Dufner + 50000
Austin Smotherman + 50000
Hank Lebioda + 50000
Nico Echavarria + 50000
Tyson Alexander + 50000
Brice Garnett + 50000
Jonathan Byrd + 50000
Henrik Norlander + 50000
Luke Donald + 50000
Harrison Endycott + 50000
James Hahn + 50000
Cameron Percy + 50000
Kramer Hickok + 50000
Tano Goya + 50000
Kelly Kraft + 75000
Scott Harrington + 75000
Paul Haley II + 75000
Brandon Matthews + 75000
Robert Streb + 75000
Austin Cook + 75000
Ryan Brehm + 100000
Dylan Frittelli + 100000
Kyle Reifers + 100000
Trevor Werbylo + 100000
Michael Gligic + 100000
Matthias Schwab + 100000
Wesley Bryan + 100000
Rory Sabbatini + 100000
Ben Taylor + 100000
Brian Stuard + 100000
Tommy Gainey + 150000
Andrew Landry + 150000
Kyle Westmoreland + 200000
Nick Watney + 250000
Jon Mayer + 250000
Brian Gay + 250000
Joey Lane + 500000