The 2023 Zurich Classic will take place at TPC Louisiana from Thursday through Sunday and the season's most unique PGA Tour event will feature 80 teams playing two rounds of best ball and two rounds of alternate shot. There will be 400 FedEx Cup points, a two-year PGA Tour exemption and an $8.3 million purse on the line with a winner's share of nearly $2.4 million. It's been a busy stretch for the world's top golfers but top-five players Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay will be back in action to defend their crown after winning last season.

Schauffele and Cantlay beat Sam Burns and Billy Horschel by two shots a season ago and they're the 4-1 favorites in the 2023 Zurich Classic odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Can they go back-to-back for another victory with both players coming off top-five finishes at the RBC Heritage? Or should you look elsewhere when crafting your 2023 Zurich Classic fantasy golf picks? Before setting your fantasy golf rankings or making any 2023 Zurich Classic picks, you need to see the fantasy golf projections and lineup advice from SportsLine golf expert Eric Cohen.

Now, Cohen has ranked his top pairings for the 2023 Zurich Classic, and the expert is strongly backing Doc Redman and Sam Ryder at 50-1. The two veterans finished third in this event a season ago thanks to a couple of strong 67s during the alternate shot portion of the tournament. The duo could both benefit enormously from a win this week in New Orleans.

Ryder is currently 42nd in the 2023 FedEx Cup standings, while Redman is 167th. The 400 FedEx Cup points on the line this week could give them a significant boost and the two-year exemptions would ensure both keep their tour cards regardless of the rest of the season. This pairing clearly get around this golf course well and both are among the best putters on tour. Redman ranks 64th on tour in strokes gained: putting (.206), while Ryder ranks inside the top five in total putting (39.9), putting average (1.679) and putts per round (27.60).

On the other hand, Cohen is slightly fading brother tandem Matthew Fitzpatrick and Alex Fitzpatrick, even though Matthew is coming off a win last week at the RBC Heritage. They're priced among the favorites at 22-1, but Cohen barely has them cracking his top 10.

Fitzpatrick capitalized on a few solid breaks during a playoff with Jordan Spieth in Hilton Head and won on the third playoff hole by hitting his approach to just over a foot. However, his brother is ranked 706th in the world and this will be his first PGA Tour event since the Valspar Championship last spring. You can see who else to back this week at SportsLine.

2023 Zurich Classic odds, field

Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay +400

Collin Morikawa/Max Homa +850

Sungjae Im/Keith Mitchell +1400

Si Woo Kim/Tom Kim +1600

Sam Burns/Billy Horschel +1800

Taylor Montgomery/Kurt Kitayama +2200

Justin Suh/Sahith Theegala +2200

Matt Fitzpatrick/Alex Fitzpatrick +2200

Beau Hossler/Wyndham Clark +2500

Victor Perez/Thomas Detry +2800

Nick Taylor/Adam Hadwin +2800

Thorbjorn Olesen/Nicolai Hojgaard +3000

Harris English/Tom Hoge +3000

Byeong Hun An/S.H. Kim +3000

J.J. Spaun/Hayden Buckley +3500

Denny McCarthy/Joel Dahmen +3500

Will Gordon/Davis Thompson +3500

Matthew NeSmith/Taylor Moore +4000

Davis Riley/Nick Hardy +4000

Callum Shinkwin/Matt Wallace +4000

Robby Shelton/Lee Hodges +4500

Brendon Todd/Patton Kizire +4500

Ben Griffin/Ryan Gerard +4500

Scott Stallings/Trey Mullinax +4500

Ben Martin/Chesson Hadley +5000

Doc Redman/Sam Ryder +5000

Brandon Wu/Joseph Bramlett +5500

Akshay Bhatia/Harry Hall +5500

Erik van Rooyen/MJ Daffue +6000

Luke List/Henrik Norlander +6500

Aaron Rai/David Lipsky +6500

Scott Piercy/Ryan Palmer +7000

Michael Kim/S.Y. Noh +7000

Ben Taylor/Callum Tarren +7000

Justin Lower/Dylan Wu +7500

Sam Saunders/Eric Cole +8000

Hank Lebioda/Tyler Duncan +8000

Doug Ghim/Kramer Hickok +8000

Vincent Norman/Matthias Schwab +9000