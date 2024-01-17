The PGA Tour heads to the West Coast to begin its California swing at the 2024 American Express. A longtime stop for the Tour, Palm Springs represents the first event of the season in the continental United States and a spot where players will emerge from the long offseason.

After failing to qualify for The Sentry, Justin Thomas is set to make his 2024 debut. Missing the FedEx Cup Playoffs last season, the world No. 28 looks to get off on the right foot at PGA West. Thomas will be making his first tournament appearance here since 2015 seeking to remain inside the top 30 of the Official World Golf Rankings in order to gain entry into the next signature event, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Thomas is joined by a slew of his U.S. Ryder Cup teammates, including world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Sam Burns and Wyndham Clark. Scheffler aims to contend at the American Express for the second time in his career, while Cantlay and Schauffele hope to enter the winner's circle after going winless in 2023.

The Americans are not the only stars to make the trip to the California desert; a strong international contingent will be present as well. South Koreans Sungjae Im and Tom Kim are joined by likely Presidents Cup teammates Jason Day and Min Woo Lee from Australia.

Chris Kirk and Grayson Murray eye their second victories of this young season. Meanwhile, Daniel Berger will make his long-awaited return to the PGA Tour after being sidelined for 18 months due to a back injury. His fellow countryman, Will Zalatoris, came back from a similar injury last week and hopes to shake additional rust at The American Express.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 1 - Thursday



Round starts: 11:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 11:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 4-7 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live streaming: 4-7 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 1-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 2 - Friday



Round starts: 11:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 11:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 4-7 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live streaming: 4-7 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 1-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 - Saturday



Round starts: 11:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 11:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 4-7 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live streaming: 4-7 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 2-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday



Round starts: 11:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 11:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 4-7 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live streaming: 4-7 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 2-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio