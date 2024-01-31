World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will make his debut at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am this week, as an 80-man field competes at Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill Golf Course beginning on Thursday. They will be accompanied by amateurs for just the first two rounds. Scheffler's only prior experience at Pebble Beach came in the 2019 U.S. Open, where he missed the cut. However, he is trailing only Rory McIlory atop the PGA odds board, with McIlroy at 15-2 and Scheffler at +800 in the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds.
Some of the other 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am contenders include Viktor Hovland (12-1), Xander Schauffele (16-1) and Jordan Spieth (16-1). Which golfers should you back with your 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am bets? Before locking in your 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up more than $9,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.
McClure's model predicted Jon Rahm would finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. At the 2023 Masters, the model was all over Rahm's second career major victory heading into the weekend. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the third round, but the model still projected him as the winner. It was the second straight Masters win for the model, which also nailed Scottie Scheffler winning in 2022.
In addition, the model included Nick Taylor in its best bets to win the 2023 RBC Canadian Open. That bet hit at +7000, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned nearly $1,900. McClure's best bets also included Jason Day (17-1) winning outright at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson and Rickie Fowler (14-1) finishing on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic.
This same model has also nailed a whopping 10 majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.
Top 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2024: McIlroy, a 24-time winner on the PGA Tour and the odds-on favorite this week, struggles and barely cracks the top five. McIlroy has only played the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am once in his career, missing the cut in 2018.
Pebble Beach is a course that demands precision, an area in which McIlroy struggled last season. In fact, McIlroy finished the 2022-23 season ranked 171st in driving accuracy (53.25%) and 79th in greens in regulation percentage (67.88%). He also finished last season ranked outside the top 50 in one-putt percentage (40.80%) and strokes gained: putting (0.164), which doesn't bode well for his chances to finish on top of the leaderboard this week at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Another surprise: Justin Thomas, a 25-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Thomas got off to an outstanding start this year at The American Express, finishing tied for third place at 27-under-par. The 30-year-old has not won a tournament since the 2022 PGA Championship, but he has posted four consecutive top-five finishes worldwide.
He has also not missed a cut since last July, so he has been trending in the right direction since the end of last season. Thomas moved from No. 28 to No. 23 in the Official World Golf Ranking last week, cementing his spot in this signature event. He appears to be almost all the way back to his elite form, making this the perfect time to take a stab at his longshot odds. See who else to pick here.
How to make 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am picks
2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds, field
Rory McIlroy +750
Scottie Scheffler +800
Viktor Hovland +1200
Xander Schauffele +1600
Jordan Spieth +1800
Patrick Cantlay +2000
Max Homa +2000
Collin Morikawa +2200
Ludvig Åberg +2500
Justin Thomas +2500
Tony Finau +3000
Sam Burns +4000
Matt Fitzpatrick +4000
Tommy Fleetwood +4000
Cameron Young +4000
Jason Day +4000
Sungjae Im +4000
Tom Kim +4500
Nicolai Højgaard +4500
Byeong Hun An +5500
Russell Henley +6000
Tyrrell Hatton +6000
Hideki Matsuyama +6500
Eric Cole +6500
Beau Hossler +6500
J.T. Poston +7000
Denny McCarthy +7000
Sahith Theegala +8000
Brian Harman +8000
Adam Scott +8000
Keegan Bradley +8000
Justin Rose +8000
Nick Taylor +9000
Corey Conners +9000
Wyndham Clark +9000
Si Woo Kim +10000
Cam Davis +10000
Keith Mitchell +10000
Chris Kirk +11000
Matthieu Pavon +11000
Rickie Fowler +11000
Alex Noren +12000
Tom Hoge +12000
Nick Dunlap +12000
Harris English +12000
Brendon Todd +12000
Sepp Straka +12000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +12000
Adam Hadwin +12000
Kevin Yu +12000
Stephan Jaeger +12000
Taylor Montgomery +12000
Thomas Detry +15000
Patrick Rodgers +15000
Andrew Putnam +15000
Adam Svensson +17000
Adam Schenk +17000
Lucas Glover +17000
Maverick McNealy +17000
Kurt Kitayama +17000
Emiliano Grillo +17000
Luke List +17000
Mackenzie Hughes +20000
Erik van Rooyen +20000