Jordan Spieth has racked up 13 career victories on the PGA Tour, which includes finishing on top of the leaderboard at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2017. Spieth will be part of a star-studded 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field, which also features Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland, Rory McIlroy, and Justin Thomas. Spieth failed to win a tournament last season and he struggled at Pebble Beach Golf Links, finishing T-63 in 2023. The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2024 is set to get underway from Pebble Beach on Thursday, Feb. 1.

Spieth is listed at 18-1 according to the latest 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds. McIlroy is the 15-2 favorite, followed by Scheffler (8-1), Hovland (12-1), and Xander Schauffele (16-1) on the PGA odds board. Before locking in your 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Top 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2024: McIlroy, a 24-time winner on the PGA Tour and the odds-on favorite this week, struggles and barely cracks the top five. McIlroy has only played the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am once in his career, missing the cut in 2018.

Pebble Beach is a course that demands precision, an area in which McIlroy struggled last season. In fact, McIlroy finished the 2022-23 season ranked 171st in driving accuracy (53.25%) and 79th in greens in regulation percentage (67.88%). He also finished last season ranked outside the top 50 in one-putt percentage (40.80%) and strokes gained: putting (0.164), which doesn't bode well for his chances to finish on top of the leaderboard this week at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Another surprise: Collin Morikawa, a 22-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. Morikawa has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Morikawa had an up-and-down season in 2022-23, recording one win and seven top-10 finishes while missing the cut on six occasions. However, Morikawa is one of the best iron players on tour, which will be rewarded on a course like Pebble Beach. The 26-year-old finished last season ranked fifth in greens in regulation percentage (82.41%) and ninth in strokes gained: approach to green (1.214). If he's able to drain putts this week, Morikawa could find himself in the mix on Sunday. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am picks

2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds, field

