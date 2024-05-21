World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler seeks his fifth win in seven events when the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge begins on Thursday at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. Scheffler, who was runner-up in this tournament in 2022, has recorded nine consecutive top-10 finishes after tying for eighth place at the PGA Championship last weekend. It was the worst performance in six outings for the 27-year-old, who registered four victories and a runner-up in his previous five starts. Scheffler has posted 38 top-10s in the last three seasons, 11 more than the next-closest golfer, and owns the second-longest active streak on the PGA Tour with 36 consecutive cuts made.
Scheffler, who leads all players with 10 wins on the PGA Tour over the last three seasons, is the overwhelming favorite in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge odds at +300. Collin Morikawa is the second choice at +1400 and 2016 winner Jordan Spieth is +1800. Max Homa is +2200 and Tony Finau rounds out the top five choices in the Charles Schwab Challenge 2024 field at +3300. Before locking in any 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge picks, you need to see the PGA Tour predictions and best bets from golf betting and fantasy expert Sia Nejad.
Nejad specializes in betting and DFS in golf, among other sports. He's had incredible success in the outright and first-round leader markets and in betting head-to-head matchups. He also has been solid with his head-to-head matchups since last year's Charles Schwab Challenge, going 39-27-2 and returning 8.31 units over that span. That's a $831 profit for $100 bettors since May 2023.
Nejad also nailed 75-1 longshot Wyndham Clark as the outright winner at the Wells Fargo Championship. In 2023, SportsLine debuted "The Early Wedge," and in the first three months of the show, he hit two first-round leaders and three outright winners.
Now, Nejad has focused his attention on the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge field and has locked in his best bets, top sleepers and favorites to avoid. See who they are at SportsLine.
Top 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge expert picks
One surprise: Nejad is fading Jordan Spieth, even though he is one of the favorites at +1800. The 30-year-old native of Texas won this tournament in 2016 and has been runner-up three times. But he missed the cut last year for the first time in 11 appearances after tying for seventh place in 2022. That outing was his fourth straight top-10 and eighth overall in the tournament.
However, Spieth hasn't posted a victory on the PGA Tour since winning the RBC Heritage in April 2022 and has recorded only three top-10s in 13 events this year. He has missed the cut four times in 2024, was disqualified in one tournament, and has finished 29th or worse on five occasions - including last weekend, when he tied for 43rd in the PGA Championship.
Instead, Nejad is high on the chances of Collin Morikawa, who is listed at +1400. Ranked ninth in the world, Morikawa is coming off one of his best performances of the season as he tied for fourth at the PGA Championship last weekend at Valhalla. It was the third top-10 finish in five events for the 27-year-old Californian and second top-five in a major this year following his third-place tie at the Masters in April.
Morikawa is hoping to bounce back from three consecutive disappointing outings in this tournament after a superb effort in his debut in 2020. In that event, he was tied for the lead after 72 holes but missed a short putt for par on the first playoff hole and lost to Daniel Berger. Morikawa finished 14th the next year but was 40th in 2022 and 29th last season. See which other golfers to back at SportsLine.
How to make 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge picks
Nejad has locked in his best bets for the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge and is backing several longshots, including one that is priced at more than +10000. This player "can do enough with the putter to potentially spike" and is a longshot who could surprise. You can see Nejad's PGA Tour picks only at SportsLine.
So which players should you target or avoid for the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge, and which player in the Charles Schwab Challenge 2024 field could bring a huge payday at more than +10000? Check out the odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Sia Nejad's top picks for the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge, all from the expert who is 39-27-2 on his last 68 head-to-head picks.
2024 Charles Schwab Challenge odds, field
See Nejad's picks, best bets and predictions here.
Scottie Scheffler +300
Collin Morikawa +1400
Jordan Spieth +1800
Max Homa +2200
Tony Finau +3300
Sungjae Im +3500
Si Woo Kim +3500
Min Woo Lee +3500
Adam Scott +4000
Brian Harman +4500
Keith Mitchell +4500
Sepp Straka +4500
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +5000
Tom Hoge +5000
Denny McCarthy +5000
Harris English +5500
Tom Kim +5500
Chris Kirk +5500
Justin Rose +5500
Billy Horschel +6000
Akshay Bhatia +6500
Thomas Detry +6500
Maverick McNealy +6500
Aaron Rai +6500
Daniel Berger +7000
Keegan Bradley +7000
Taylor Moore +7000
J.T. Poston +7500
Davis Thompson +7500
Austin Eckroat +8000
Rickie Fowler +8000
Lucas Glover +8000
Ben Griffin +8000
Nicolai Hojgaard +8000
Beau Hossler +8000
Adam Schenk +8000
Cam Davis +9000
Ryan Fox +9000
Patrick Rodgers +9000
Kevin Yu +9000
Andrew Putnam +10000
Eric Cole +11000
Lee Hodges +11000
Mark Hubbard +11000
Brendon Todd +11000
Doug Ghim +12000
Chris Gotterup +12000
Emiliano Grillo +12000
Chesson Hadley +12000
Ryo Hisatsune +12000
Luke List +12000
Robert MacIntyre +12000
Greyson Sigg +12000
Webb Simpson +12000
Sam Stevens +12000
S.H. Kim +15000
Nate Lashley +15000
Victor Perez +15000
Alex Smalley +15000
Gary Woodland +15000