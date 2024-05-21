World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler seeks his fifth win in seven events when the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge begins on Thursday at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. Scheffler, who was runner-up in this tournament in 2022, has recorded nine consecutive top-10 finishes after tying for eighth place at the PGA Championship last weekend. It was the worst performance in six outings for the 27-year-old, who registered four victories and a runner-up in his previous five starts. Scheffler has posted 38 top-10s in the last three seasons, 11 more than the next-closest golfer, and owns the second-longest active streak on the PGA Tour with 36 consecutive cuts made.

Scheffler, who leads all players with 10 wins on the PGA Tour over the last three seasons, is the overwhelming favorite in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge odds at +300. Collin Morikawa is the second choice at +1400 and 2016 winner Jordan Spieth is +1800. Max Homa is +2200 and Tony Finau rounds out the top five choices in the Charles Schwab Challenge 2024 field at +3300. Before locking in any 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge picks, you need to see the PGA Tour predictions and best bets from golf betting and fantasy expert Sia Nejad.

Nejad specializes in betting and DFS in golf, among other sports. He's had incredible success in the outright and first-round leader markets and in betting head-to-head matchups. He also has been solid with his head-to-head matchups since last year's Charles Schwab Challenge, going 39-27-2 and returning 8.31 units over that span. That's a $831 profit for $100 bettors since May 2023.

Nejad also nailed 75-1 longshot Wyndham Clark as the outright winner at the Wells Fargo Championship. In 2023, SportsLine debuted "The Early Wedge," and in the first three months of the show, he hit two first-round leaders and three outright winners.

Now, Nejad has focused his attention on the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge field and has locked in his best bets, top sleepers and favorites to avoid. See who they are at SportsLine.

Top 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge expert picks

One surprise: Nejad is fading Jordan Spieth, even though he is one of the favorites at +1800. The 30-year-old native of Texas won this tournament in 2016 and has been runner-up three times. But he missed the cut last year for the first time in 11 appearances after tying for seventh place in 2022. That outing was his fourth straight top-10 and eighth overall in the tournament.

However, Spieth hasn't posted a victory on the PGA Tour since winning the RBC Heritage in April 2022 and has recorded only three top-10s in 13 events this year. He has missed the cut four times in 2024, was disqualified in one tournament, and has finished 29th or worse on five occasions - including last weekend, when he tied for 43rd in the PGA Championship.

Instead, Nejad is high on the chances of Collin Morikawa, who is listed at +1400. Ranked ninth in the world, Morikawa is coming off one of his best performances of the season as he tied for fourth at the PGA Championship last weekend at Valhalla. It was the third top-10 finish in five events for the 27-year-old Californian and second top-five in a major this year following his third-place tie at the Masters in April.

Morikawa is hoping to bounce back from three consecutive disappointing outings in this tournament after a superb effort in his debut in 2020. In that event, he was tied for the lead after 72 holes but missed a short putt for par on the first playoff hole and lost to Daniel Berger. Morikawa finished 14th the next year but was 40th in 2022 and 29th last season. See which other golfers to back at SportsLine.

How to make 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge picks

Nejad has locked in his best bets for the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge and is backing several longshots, including one that is priced at more than +10000. This player "can do enough with the putter to potentially spike" and is a longshot who could surprise. You can see Nejad's PGA Tour picks only at SportsLine.

So which players should you target or avoid for the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge, and which player in the Charles Schwab Challenge 2024 field could bring a huge payday at more than +10000? Check out the odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Sia Nejad's top picks for the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge, all from the expert who is 39-27-2 on his last 68 head-to-head picks.

2024 Charles Schwab Challenge odds, field

See Nejad's picks, best bets and predictions here.

Scottie Scheffler +300

Collin Morikawa +1400

Jordan Spieth +1800

Max Homa +2200

Tony Finau +3300

Sungjae Im +3500

Si Woo Kim +3500

Min Woo Lee +3500

Adam Scott +4000

Brian Harman +4500

Keith Mitchell +4500

Sepp Straka +4500

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +5000

Tom Hoge +5000

Denny McCarthy +5000

Harris English +5500

Tom Kim +5500

Chris Kirk +5500

Justin Rose +5500

Billy Horschel +6000

Akshay Bhatia +6500

Thomas Detry +6500

Maverick McNealy +6500

Aaron Rai +6500

Daniel Berger +7000

Keegan Bradley +7000

Taylor Moore +7000

J.T. Poston +7500

Davis Thompson +7500

Austin Eckroat +8000

Rickie Fowler +8000

Lucas Glover +8000

Ben Griffin +8000

Nicolai Hojgaard +8000

Beau Hossler +8000

Adam Schenk +8000

Cam Davis +9000

Ryan Fox +9000

Patrick Rodgers +9000

Kevin Yu +9000

Andrew Putnam +10000

Eric Cole +11000

Lee Hodges +11000

Mark Hubbard +11000

Brendon Todd +11000

Doug Ghim +12000

Chris Gotterup +12000

Emiliano Grillo +12000

Chesson Hadley +12000

Ryo Hisatsune +12000

Luke List +12000

Robert MacIntyre +12000

Greyson Sigg +12000

Webb Simpson +12000

Sam Stevens +12000

S.H. Kim +15000

Nate Lashley +15000

Victor Perez +15000

Alex Smalley +15000

Gary Woodland +15000