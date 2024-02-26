With the West Coast swing now in the rearview mirror, the PGA Tour will begin its Florida residency this week. The 2024 Cognizant Classic begins on Thursday from PGA National Resort in South Florida, marking the first of four straight events in the Sunshine State. The 2024 Cognizant Classic field is headlined by former champions Rory McIlroy and Rickie Fowler.

The latest 2024 Cognizant Classic odds list McIlroy as the 6-1 favorite, followed by Cameron Young (22-1), Russell Henley (25-1) and Matt Fitzpatrick (28-1). Defending champion Chris Kirk is going off as a 45-1 longshot on the PGA odds board. Before locking in your 2024 Cognizant Classic picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up more than $9,700 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model included Hideki Matsuyama in its best bets to win the 2024 Genesis Invitational. That bet hit at +9000, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned nearly $1,000.

The model also predicted Jon Rahm would finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. At the 2023 Masters, the model was all over Rahm's second career major victory heading into the weekend. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the third round, but the model still projected him as the winner. It was the second straight Masters win for the model, which also nailed Scottie Scheffler winning in 2022.

In addition, McClure's best bets included Nick Taylor (70-1) winning the 2023 RBC Canadian Open, Jason Day (17-1) winning outright at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson, and Rickie Fowler (14-1) finishing on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 10 majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Top 2024 Cognizant Classic predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the Cognizant Classic 2024: Cameron Young, the 2022 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year and one of the top favorites, struggles this week and doesn't even crack the top five. Young has been playing well in recent weeks, finishing T-18 or better in each of his last two starts, which includes a T-8 showing at the WM Phoenix Open. However, Young has never won a PGA Tour event, and SportsLine's model isn't expecting him to find success at PGA National.

The Champions Course at PGA National is a venue that demands precision, an area in which Young struggled last season. In fact, Young finished the 2022-23 season ranked 106th in driving accuracy (59.05%). He also finished last season ranked 113th in putts per round (29.10) and 158th in strokes gained: putting (-0.287), which doesn't bode well for his chances to finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2024 Cognizant Classic.

Another surprise: Daniel Berger, a 45-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. Berger has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Berger certainly has the game to finish near the top of the leaderboard this week. The 30-year-old is a seasoned veteran on the PGA Tour, having racked up four wins in his career. He also enters this week's event ranked 15th in driving accuracy percentage (67.86%), which has allowed him to hit over 71% of greens in regulation this season. If he's draining putts this week, he'll have a great shot at finishing on top of the leaderboard at the 2024 Cognizant Classic. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2024 Cognizant Classic picks

Who will win the 2024 Cognizant Classic, and which longshots will stun the golfing world?

2024 Cognizant Classic odds, field

Rory McIlroy +600

Cameron Young +2200

Russell Henley +2500

Matt Fitzpatrick +2800

Min Woo Lee +3000

J.T. Poston +3000

Tom Kim +3000

Shane Lowry +3300

Sungjae Im +3500

Byeong Hun An +3500

Eric Cole +3500

Rasmus Højgaard +4000

Keith Mitchell +4000

Matthieu Pavon +4500

Corey Conners +4500

Sepp Straka +4500

Chris Kirk +4500

Daniel Berger +4500

Stephan Jaeger +4500

Beau Hossler +5000

Thorbjørn Olesen +5000

Alex Noren +5000

Justin Rose +5000

Denny McCarthy +5500

Jake Knapp +5500

Adam Svensson +6000

Rickie Fowler +6000

Luke List+6000

Tom Hoge +6000

Akshay Bhatia +7000

Doug Ghim +7500

Thomas Detry +7500

Taylor Pendrith +7500

Billy Horschel +7500

Erik van Rooyen +7500

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +8000

Brendon Todd +8000

Lucas Glover +9000

Ryo Hisatsune +9000

Ryan Fox +9000

Taylor Montgomery +9000

Davis Thompson +10000

Matt Wallace +10000

Mark Hubbard +10000

Maverick McNealy +11000

Justin Suh +11000

Austin Eckroat +11000

Ben Griffin +11000

Adam Schenk +11000

Chesson Hadley +11000

Sami Valimaki +11000

Gary Woodland +12000

Jhonattan Vegas +12000

Chris Gotterup +12000

Matt Kuchar +15000

Kevin Yu +15000

Robert MacIntyre +15000