Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth have been popular PGA DFS picks for years, but daily Fantasy players will have to decide if they can be trusted when they set their PGA DFS strategy for the 2024 Genesis Invitational, which gets underway from Riviera Country Club on Thursday, Feb. 15. McIlroy, who's among the highest priced players on both DraftKings and FanDuel, has finished T-9 or better in 10 of his last 11 starts on the PGA Tour. Spieth, whose PGA DFS price is $9,000 on DraftKings and $10,400 on FanDuel, is coming off a T-6 finish at the WM Phoenix Open.

Can those household names be relied on as PGA DFS picks this week, or is it time to fade them in favor of players like Tiger Woods or Rickie Fowler, who both have a significantly lower price tag?

Top 2024 Genesis Invitational PGA DFS picks

One of McClure's top PGA DFS picks for the Genesis Invitational 2024 is Adam Scott at $8,200 on DraftKings and $9,700 on FanDuel. Scott enters this week's event as one of the best iron players on tour, which will make him an extremely valuable PGA DFS asset at Riviera.

Scott currently ranks fifth in strokes gained: approach to green (1.494) and eighth in greens in regulation percentage (78.57%). Scott has also been effective with a driver in his hands, ranking 22nd in strokes gained: off the tee (0.581) and 24th in total driving (123). His ability to consistently put himself in advantageous positions has helped the 43-year-old finish T-20 or better in every start this season, which includes a T-8 showing at the WM Phoenix Open last week.

McClure's optimal PGA DFS strategy also includes rostering Justin Thomas at $9,100 on DraftKings and $10,600 on FanDuel. Thomas enters this week's event full of confidence after finishing T-12 or better in each of his first three starts this season.

The 30-year-old has all the tools needed to return solid value for your PGA DFS lineups this week at Riviera. In fact, Thomas is currently ranked second in scoring average (66.91) and third in birdie average (5.82). He also ranks eighth in strokes gained: total (1.785), 17th in strokes gained: approach to green (0.790), and 23rd in greens in regulation percentage (76.19%). Those impressive stats make Thomas a complete steal at this price point, so confidently lock him in your PGA DFS lineups. See who else to back right here.

How to set 2024 Genesis Invitational DFS lineups

