The Genesis Invitational always commands an excellent field, and the 2024 Genesis Invitational field is no exception. Scottie Scheffler, who has finished in the top 20 at this event in each of the last three years, is the 7-1 favorite in the 2024 Genesis Invitational odds. He led the WM Phoenix Open field in strokes gained approaching the green last week, ultimately finishing in a tie for third place. Should you include him in your 2024 Genesis Invitational bets?

Rory McIlroy (17-2), Viktor Hovland (12-1) and Xander Schauffele (14-1) are some of the other 2024 Genesis Invitational contenders, while Tiger Woods is a 150-1 longshot. Woods, who is the host for this event at Riviera Country Club, is making his season debut. Before locking in your 2024 Genesis Invitational picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up more than $9,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model predicted Jon Rahm would finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. At the 2023 Masters, the model was all over Rahm's second career major victory heading into the weekend. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the third round, but the model still projected him as the winner. It was the second straight Masters win for the model, which also nailed Scottie Scheffler winning in 2022.

In addition, the model included Nick Taylor in its best bets to win the 2023 RBC Canadian Open. That bet hit at +7000, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned nearly $1,900. McClure's best bets also included Jason Day (17-1) winning outright at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson and Rickie Fowler (14-1) finishing on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 10 majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now that the Genesis Invitational 2024 field is set, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

Top 2024 Genesis Invitational predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the Genesis Invitational 2024: Max Homa, who won this event in 2021 and is tied for fourth in the odds this week, struggles and barely cracks the top 10. Homa joins Adam Scott as the only past winners in the field this week, but he is coming off a disappointing showing in Phoenix. The 33-year-old missed the cut for the first time this season after shooting even-par through the first 36 holes.

Homa did not have his best showing the previous week either, finishing T66 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He has not finished inside the top 10 at any of his four tournaments this season, and he is facing an elite field this week. Homa is No. 132 on the PGA Tour in strokes gained from putting and is No. 99 in driving accuracy, making him a golfer to avoid at his listed odds.

Another surprise: Patrick Cantlay, a 20-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Cantlay has already put together a pair of quality results this season, finishing T12 at The Sentry and T11 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

He has made the cut at all four of the tournaments that he has played in this season after going 19 of 21 last year. Cantlay was outstanding in last year's Genesis Invitational, finishing in third place at 14-under-par. He ranks inside the top 20 on the PGA Tour in birdie average, which gives him a chance to create separation against this week's field. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2024 Genesis Invitational picks

The model is also targeting three other golfers with odds of 20-1 or longer to make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these longshots could hit it big. You can only see the model's picks here.

Who will win the 2024 Genesis Invitational, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the Genesis Invitational 2024 odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected Genesis Invitational leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 10 golf majors, including last year's Masters and Open Championship.

2024 Genesis Invitational odds, field

See the full Genesis Invitational picks, best bets, and predictions here.

Scottie Scheffler +700

Rory McIlroy +850

Viktor Hovland +1200

Xander Schauffele +1400

Max Homa +1400

Collin Morikawa +1800

Patrick Cantlay +2000

Ludvig Aberg +2000

Justin Thomas +2200

Sam Burns +2200

Tony Finau +2800

Tommy Fleetwood +3000

Jordan Spieth +3100

Will Zalatoris +3500

Sahith Theegala +3500

Matt Fitzpatrick +3500

Cameron Young +3500

Adam Scott +3500

Wyndham Clark +4000

Tom Kim +4000

Jason Day +4500

Sungjae Im +5000

Si Woo Kim +5500

Russell Henley +5500

Nicolai Hojgaard +5500

J.T. Poston +5500

Keegan Bradley +6000

Hideki Matsuyama +6000

Eric Cole +6000

Byeong Hun An +6500

Chris Kirk +7000

Cam Davis +7000

Denny McCarthy +7500

Sepp Straka +8000

Kurt Kitayama +8000

Emiliano Grillo +8000

Corey Conners +8000

Beau Hossler +8000

Adam Hadwin +8000

Patrick Rodgers +9000

Harris English +9000

Rickie Fowler +10000

Brian Harman +10000

Andrew Putnam +10000

Adam Schenk +10000

Tom Hoge +11000

Taylor Montgomery +11000

Nick Taylor +11000

Lucas List +11000

Brendon Todd +11000

Adam Svensson +11000

Tiger Woods +15000

Lucas Glover +15000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +15000

Charley Hoffman +15000

Taylor Moore +18000

Matt Kuchar +18000

Kevin Yu +18000

Ben Griffin +18000

Nick Dunlap +20000

Nick Hardy +25000

Mackenzie Hughes +25000

Lee Hodges +25000