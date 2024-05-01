Following yet another successful event in Australia, LIV Golf is back at it again this week in Singapore. LIV Golf Singapore marks the second time in as many years that the 54-hole circuit will travel to the country, and it represents the league's final event before the second major championship of the season, the PGA Championship.

It will be at Valhalla in two weeks' time that Smash GC's captain, Brooks Koepka, will defend his Wanamaker Trophy. The five-time major champion has not experienced the fast start that he saw in 2023 before winning at Oak Hill, but he may have showed signs of things to come with a quality outing at last week's LIV Golf Adelaide.

Koepka hopes to build on the momentum he garnered at The Grange ahead of his major defense. Meanwhile, Cameron Smith's Ripper GC proved victorious in a playoff over Louis Oosthuizen's Stinger GC in the league's first-ever team playoff. The all-Australian squad scored their first victory together on home soil and aim to keep a good thing going this week.

Meanwhile, two-time major champion, Jon Rahm, continues to flash form but is without an individual crown to show for it. The world No. 5 is getting himself in position and is among the favorites to take home the trophy before eyeing his third different major championship.

Torque GC's Joaquin Niemann remains in fine form, as does Crushers GC's Bryson DeChambeau. Dustin Johnson will look to lean on his teammate, Patrick Reed, with their 4 Aces are sinking down the season-long standings with only six tournaments to go.

How to watch LIV Golf Singapore

Event: LIV Golf Singapore | May 3-5

Purse: $25 million

Start time: 9:15 p.m. ET

Location: Sentosa Golf Club (The Serapong) — Singapore

Viewing info: Thursday - Saturday: 9 p.m. - 2 a.m. (CW App & LIV Golf Plus)

Teams for LIV Golf Singapore