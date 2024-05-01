Following yet another successful event in Australia, LIV Golf is back at it again this week in Singapore. LIV Golf Singapore marks the second time in as many years that the 54-hole circuit will travel to the country, and it represents the league's final event before the second major championship of the season, the PGA Championship.
It will be at Valhalla in two weeks' time that Smash GC's captain, Brooks Koepka, will defend his Wanamaker Trophy. The five-time major champion has not experienced the fast start that he saw in 2023 before winning at Oak Hill, but he may have showed signs of things to come with a quality outing at last week's LIV Golf Adelaide.
Koepka hopes to build on the momentum he garnered at The Grange ahead of his major defense. Meanwhile, Cameron Smith's Ripper GC proved victorious in a playoff over Louis Oosthuizen's Stinger GC in the league's first-ever team playoff. The all-Australian squad scored their first victory together on home soil and aim to keep a good thing going this week.
Meanwhile, two-time major champion, Jon Rahm, continues to flash form but is without an individual crown to show for it. The world No. 5 is getting himself in position and is among the favorites to take home the trophy before eyeing his third different major championship.
Torque GC's Joaquin Niemann remains in fine form, as does Crushers GC's Bryson DeChambeau. Dustin Johnson will look to lean on his teammate, Patrick Reed, with their 4 Aces are sinking down the season-long standings with only six tournaments to go.
How to watch LIV Golf Singapore
Event: LIV Golf Singapore | May 3-5
Purse: $25 million
Start time: 9:15 p.m. ET
Location: Sentosa Golf Club (The Serapong) — Singapore
Viewing info: Thursday - Saturday: 9 p.m. - 2 a.m. (CW App & LIV Golf Plus)
Teams for LIV Golf Singapore
|Position
|Name
|Captain
|Team members
|Points
1
Crushers
Bryson DeChambeau
Charles Howell III, Paul Casey, Anirban Lahiri
105.50
2
Legion XIII
Jon Rahm
Tyrrell Hatton, Caleb Surratt, Kieran Vincent
86
3
Torque
Joaquin Niemann
Sebastian Munoz, Carlos Oritz, Mito Pereira
80
4
Stinger
Louis Oosthuizen
Branden Grace, Dean Burmester, Charl Schwartzel
74
5
Ripper
Cameron Smith
Lucas Herbert, Marc Leishman, Matt Jones
58
6
Smash
Brooks Koepka
Graeme McDowell, Jason Kokrak, Talor Gooch
53.50
7
RangeGoats
Bubba Watson
Thomas Pieters, Peter Uihlein, Matthew Wolff
40
8
4 Aces
Dustin Johnson
Patrick Reed, Pat Perez, Harold Varner III
26.50
9
Fireballs
Sergio Garcia
David Puig, Eugenio Chacarra, Abraham Ancer
21.83
10
HyFlyers
Phil Mickelson
Brendan Steele, Cameron Tringale, Andy Ogletree
18.33
11
Majesticks
Ian Poulter
Henrik Stenson, Lee Westwood, Sam Horsfield
13.50
12
Cleeks
Martin Kaymer
Richard Bland, Adrian Meronk, Kalle Samooja
10.50
13
Iron Heads
Kevin Na
Danny Lee, Scott Vincent, Jinichiro Kozuma
6.33
Individual Wildcards
N/A
Anthony Kim, Hudson Swafford