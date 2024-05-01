liv-golf-miami-signage-g.jpg
Getty Images

Following yet another successful event in Australia, LIV Golf is back at it again this week in Singapore. LIV Golf Singapore marks the second time in as many years that the 54-hole circuit will travel to the country, and it represents the league's final event before the second major championship of the season, the PGA Championship.

It will be at Valhalla in two weeks' time that Smash GC's captain, Brooks Koepka, will defend his Wanamaker Trophy. The five-time major champion has not experienced the fast start that he saw in 2023 before winning at Oak Hill, but he may have showed signs of things to come with a quality outing at last week's LIV Golf Adelaide.

Koepka hopes to build on the momentum he garnered at The Grange ahead of his major defense. Meanwhile, Cameron Smith's Ripper GC proved victorious in a playoff over Louis Oosthuizen's Stinger GC in the league's first-ever team playoff. The all-Australian squad scored their first victory together on home soil and aim to keep a good thing going this week.

Meanwhile, two-time major champion, Jon Rahm, continues to flash form but is without an individual crown to show for it. The world No. 5 is getting himself in position and is among the favorites to take home the trophy before eyeing his third different major championship.

Torque GC's Joaquin Niemann remains in fine form, as does Crushers GC's Bryson DeChambeau. Dustin Johnson will look to lean on his teammate, Patrick Reed, with their 4 Aces are sinking down the season-long standings with only six tournaments to go.

How to watch LIV Golf Singapore

Event: LIV Golf Singapore | May 3-5
Purse: $25 million
Start time: 9:15 p.m. ET 
Location: Sentosa Golf Club (The Serapong) — Singapore
Viewing info: Thursday - Saturday: 9 p.m. - 2 a.m. (CW App & LIV Golf Plus)

Teams for LIV Golf Singapore

PositionNameCaptainTeam membersPoints

1

Crushers

Bryson DeChambeau

Charles Howell III, Paul Casey, Anirban Lahiri

105.50

2

Legion XIII

Jon Rahm

Tyrrell Hatton, Caleb Surratt, Kieran Vincent

86

3

Torque

Joaquin Niemann

Sebastian Munoz, Carlos Oritz, Mito Pereira 

80

4

Stinger

Louis Oosthuizen

Branden Grace, Dean Burmester, Charl Schwartzel

74

5

Ripper

Cameron Smith

Lucas Herbert, Marc Leishman, Matt Jones

58

6

Smash

Brooks Koepka

Graeme McDowell, Jason Kokrak, Talor Gooch

53.50

7

RangeGoats

Bubba Watson

Thomas Pieters, Peter Uihlein, Matthew Wolff

40

8

4 Aces

Dustin Johnson

Patrick Reed, Pat Perez, Harold Varner III

26.50

9

Fireballs

Sergio Garcia

David Puig, Eugenio Chacarra, Abraham Ancer

21.83

10

HyFlyers

Phil Mickelson

Brendan Steele, Cameron Tringale, Andy Ogletree

18.33

11

Majesticks

Ian Poulter

Henrik Stenson, Lee Westwood, Sam Horsfield

13.50

12

Cleeks

Martin Kaymer

Richard Bland, Adrian Meronk, Kalle Samooja

10.50

13

Iron Heads

Kevin Na

Danny Lee, Scott Vincent, Jinichiro Kozuma

6.33

Individual Wildcards

N/A

Anthony Kim, Hudson Swafford