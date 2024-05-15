The 2024 PGA Championship returns to Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville starting on Thursday for the first time since 2014. Rory McIlroy won the 2014 PGA Championship for his first of two major titles that year, but the 26-time PGA Tour winner hasn't won a major since. He has the second-shortest 2024 PGA Championship odds at 6-1. Given his perfect record at the course and few golfers in the 2024 PGA Championship field having ever played a major at Valhalla Golf Club, should you use McIlroy in your 2024 PGA Championship fantasy golf lineups?

Scottie Scheffler is the 3-1 favorite in the latest 2024 PGA Championship odds and could be high atop many 2024 PGA Championship fantasy golf rankings. Are you better off fading the world's No. 1 in Fantasy golf picks to differentiate yourself from others making 2024 PGA Championship fantasy golf picks? Before making any 2024 PGA Championship fantasy golf picks, you have to see the PGA Championship fantasy golf rankings from SportsLine handicapper Eric Cohen.

Cohen is an avid golf bettor who correctly predicted the pre-tournament outright winner of the 2024 Masters (Scottie Scheffler, +350), Players Championship (Scheffler +550), 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic (Rickie Fowler +1400), 2023 PGA Championship (Brooks Koepka +2000), 2023 Honda Classic (Chris Kirk +3500), 2022 Open Championship (Cameron Smith +2200), 2022 U.S. Open (Matt Fitzpatrick +2500), and 2022 Phoenix Open (Scheffler's first career victory at +2800).

Cohen is a contributor to SportsLine's YouTube shows including "Early Edge" and is the host of "The Early Wedge" golf show. Anyone who has followed Cohen's predictions has made positive gains on their golf picks.

Now, Cohen has ranked his top golfers for the 2024 PGA Championship. Cohen's picks are only available at SportsLine.

2024 PGA Championship expert picks

For the PGA Championship 2024, Cohen is backing the 2023 U.S. Open winner Wyndham Clark (+1600). Clark had a rough showing at last weekend's Wells Fargo Championship, finishing T-47, but the 30-year-old finished T-3 at the RBC Heritage the week before. Clark has three top-three finishes over his last six tournaments, including finishing second at the Arnold Palmer invitation and T-2 at The Players Championship in back-to-back weekends in March. Only Scheffler, the world's No. 1 golfer, had better scores than Clark in those two March tournaments.

The 2024 PGA Championship will only be Clark's ninth career major and he already has a major title to his resume. Clark won last year's U.S. Open, so he's proven capable of excelling under the pressure of playing in majors. Clark is third in the FedEx Cup standings this year with four top-10 finishes over 11 events, including winning the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February, and he's fourth on the PGA Tour in total strokes gained this season.

On the other hand, Cohen is fading Patrick Cantlay at +2200. The 32-year-old is currently ranked eighth in the world and an eight-time winner on the PGA Tour, but he hasn't been able to flip the switch in a major championship regularly.

Cantlay has only finished top-10 four times in 28 career major championship starts and been outside the top 20 in five of his seven career starts at the PGA Championship. He's only had two top-10s in nine starts on the PGA Tour in 2024 and is a player to avoid at his current pricing. See all of Cohen's PGA Championship picks at SportsLine.

How to set 2024 PGA Championship Fantasy golf lineups

For this week, Cohen is backing several underdogs in his 2024 PGA Championship fantasy golf picks, including a triple-digit longshot who "performed above average in all statistical categories" at this event last year and could help spice up your Fantasy golf lineups. See who it is, and get all of Cohen's fantasy golf picks, at SportsLine.

Who wins PGA Championship 2024, and who are the top players to target for your PGA fantasy golf picks? Visit SportsLine now to get Eric Cohen's fantasy golf rankings, all from the fantasy expert who has called seven outright winners since 2022, and find out.