After winning his second career PGA Championship title in 2022, Justin Thomas finished a disappointing 12-over par last year to tie for 65th place. Thomas, who also won the tournament in 2017, missed the cut in his next three majors, including the Masters last month. The 31-year-old will attempt to regain his top form and shoot for his third win in this event when the 2024 PGA Championship gets underway Thursday, May 16, at Valhalla Golf Club. Thomas began this season with back-to-back top-10 finishes, but did not record another until tying for fifth in the RBC Heritage last month.

Thomas is a 33-1 longshot and Scottie Scheffler, who won his second career Masters title in mid-April, is the 3-1 favorite in the latest 2024 PGA Championship odds. Jon Rahm is next at 10-1, while Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg and reigning champion Brooks Koepka also are among the top PGA Championship 2024 contenders at 12-1. Before making any 2024 PGA Championship picks or bets, you need to see the PGA Championship 2024 predictions and best bets from golf insider Patrick McDonald.

McDonald joined CBS Sports as a golf writer in 2022 after stops at NBC Sports and RyderCup.com. Covering the sport from a broader perspective, McDonald still likes to dip his toes into the betting pools on a weekly basis between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and more. Featured weekly on the Early Wedge, he has given out numerous winners already in 2024, including Jake Knapp (50-1) at the Mexico Open. Anyone who has followed his lead is way up.

Now, McDonald has focused his attention on the 2024 PGA Championship field and has locked in his best bets, top sleepers and favorites to avoid. You can only see them here.

Top 2024 PGA Championship expert picks

One shocker from McDonald: The expert is fading Scottie Scheffler, who is priced too short to back in such a deep and talented 2024 PGA Championship field. The 27-year-old native of New Jersey has been strong this season, posting top-10 finishes in nine of his 10 outings. Scheffler has won four of his last five starts and was runner-up in the other, one stroke behind winner Stephan Jager. Scheffler finished eighth or better the three times he made the cut at the PGA Championship and recorded a 7-under par 273 as a runner-up to Brooks Koepka last year. "He's the rightful favorite, as he's the best player in the world by a very wide margin, but I can't get behind Scheffler at +300," McDonald told SportsLine. See who else to fade here.

On the other hand, McDonald loves the value on Xander Schauffele at 20-1. Schauffele has yet to win a major, but has finished in the top 10 in half of the 24 events in which he made the cut. One of those top-10s came last month, when the 30-year-old Californian was eighth in the Masters. Schauffele was runner-up at the Open Championship in 2018 and the Masters a year later, while his best finish in the PGA Championship was 10th place in 2020. "He has been the second-best player in the world from a statistical sense and is as good of a sure thing when it comes to entering the weekend in contention," McDonald said. See who else to back here.

How to make 2024 PGA Championship golf picks

McDonald has locked in his best bets for the PGA Championship 2024 and also has selected a longshot who's priced well over 50-1. This golfer "has made significant strides in his game" this year. If this player can pull off a stunning victory, he would cash in huge for anyone who backs him. You can only see the picks at SportsLine.

So which players should you target or avoid for the 2024 PGA Championship, and which golfer in the PGA Championship 2024 field could bring a huge payday of more than 50-1? Check out the odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Patrick McDonald's top picks for PGA Championship 2024, all from the expert who has given out numerous winners already this year.

2024 PGA Championship odds, field

See full the PGA Championship 2024 picks, best bets, and predictions here.

Scottie Scheffler 3-1

Jon Rahm 10-1

Ludvig Aberg 12-1

Brooks Koepka 12-1

Rory McIlroy 12-1

Wyndham Clark 16-1

Xander Schauffele 18-1

Patrick Cantlay 22-1

Collin Morikawa 22-1

Joaquin Niemann 22-1

Viktor Hovland 25-1

Cameron Smith 25-1

Bryson DeChambeau 28-1

Max Homa 28-1

Hideki Matsuyama 30-1

Jordan Spieth 33-1

Justin Thomas 33-1

Tony Finau 35-1

Matt Fitzpatrick 35-1

Cameron Young 35-1

Tommy Fleetwood 40-1

Dustin Johnson 40-1

Tom Kim 40-1

Tyrrell Hatton 45-1

Sam Burns 50-1

Jason Day 50-1

Min Woo Lee 50-1

Shane Lowry 50-1

Brian Harman 60-1

Sungjae Im 60-1

Abraham Ancer 65-1

Russell Henley 65-1

Patrick Reed 65-1

Sahith Theegala 65-1

Keegan Bradley 75-1

Corey Conners 75-1

Louis Oosthuizen 75-1

Rickie Fowler 80-1

Adam Scott 80-1

Talor Gooch 90-1

Daniel Berger 100-1

Harris English 100-1

Si Woo Kim 100-1

Kurt Kitayama 100-1

Justin Rose 100-1

Sepp Straka 100-1

Gary Woodland 100-1

Sergio Garcia 125-1

Phil Mickelson 125-1

Keith Mitchell 125-1

J.T. Poston 125-1

Tiger Woods 125-1

Eric Cole 150-1

Billy Horschel 150-1

Mito Pereira 150-1

Thomas Peters 150-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 175-1

Ryan Fox 175-1

Mackenzie Hughes 175-1

Marc Leishman 175-1

Denny McCarthy 175-1

Victor Perez 175-1

Seamus Power 175-1

Adam Hadwin 200-1

Jason Kokrak 200-1

Davis Riley 200-1

Harold Varner III 200-1

Joel Dahmen 250-1

Robert MacIntyre 250-1

Francisco Molinari 250-1

Aaron Wise 250-1

Steve Stricker 350-1

Michael Block 500-1