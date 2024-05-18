The Wanamaker Trophy and a substantial winner's check will be awarded Sunday at Valhalla Golf Club to the winner of the 2024 PGA Championship. Raising the purse for the PGA Championship by $1 million from a year ago, the PGA of America will shell out the largest prize pool in the history of its championship with a total purse of $18.5 million.
A hefty $3.3 million prize will be awarded to the ultimate winner in Louisville with seven figures also being paid out to those golfers who finish on the podium but fall short. Every player inside the top 10 by the end of the championship will take home at least $500,000 with everyone inside the top 31 cashing a check north of $100,000.
The payouts fall slightly short of that from the 2024 Masters and the signature events on the PGA Tour -- both of which held purses of $20 million. Scottie Scheffler won $3.6 million for capturing his second green jacket, and that didn't even represent his largest payday of the season as he claimed $4 million at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and $4.5 million at the Players Championship.
Not only will those who made the weekend come away from their time in Kentucky with a little green to show for it, but so will those who missed the cut. All players who carded a 36-hole total will receive $4,000 for their troubles.
2024 PGA Championship prize money, purse
Total purse: $18.5 million
1st (Winner): $3,300,000
2nd: $1,998,000
3rd: $1,258,000
4th: $888,000
5th: $740,000
6th: $660,580
7th: $618,300
8th: $577,790
9th: $539,030
10th: $502,040
11th: $466,810
12th: $433,340
13th: $401,630
14th: $371,690
15th: $343,500
16th: $317,080
17th: $292,420
18th: $269,520
19th: $248,380
20th: $229,000
21st: $211,390
22nd: $195,530
23rd: $181,440
24th: $169,990
25th: $158,980
26th: $148,410
27th: $138,280
28th: $128,590
29th: $119,340
30th: $110,540
31st: $103,490
32nd: $97,330
33rd: $92,040
34th: $87,640
35th: $84,110
36th: $80,770
37th: $77,510
38th: $74,340
39th: $71,250
40th: $68,260
41st: $65,350
42nd: $62,530
43rd: $59,800
44th: $57,160
45th: $54,610
46th: $52,140
47th: $49,760
48th: $47,470
49th: $45,270
50th: $43,160
51st: $41,130
52nd: $39,190
53rd: $37,340
54th: $35,580
55th: $33,910
56th: $32,320
57th: $30,830
58th: $29,590
59th: $28,540
60th: $27,660
61st: $26,950
62nd: $26,440
63rd: $26,000
64th: $25,590
65th: $25,190
66th: $24,800
67th: $24,430
68th: $24,060
69th: $23,690
70th: $23,340
71st: $23,060
72nd: $22,830
73rd: $22,650
74th: $22,470
75th: $22,350
76th: $22,230
77th: $22,140
78th: $22,100
Players missing the cut and turning in a 36-hole score will be paid $4,000 each. Any player making the cut, but failing to submit a 72-hole score, will also be paid $4,000.