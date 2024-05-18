The Wanamaker Trophy and a substantial winner's check will be awarded Sunday at Valhalla Golf Club to the winner of the 2024 PGA Championship. Raising the purse for the PGA Championship by $1 million from a year ago, the PGA of America will shell out the largest prize pool in the history of its championship with a total purse of $18.5 million.

A hefty $3.3 million prize will be awarded to the ultimate winner in Louisville with seven figures also being paid out to those golfers who finish on the podium but fall short. Every player inside the top 10 by the end of the championship will take home at least $500,000 with everyone inside the top 31 cashing a check north of $100,000.

The payouts fall slightly short of that from the 2024 Masters and the signature events on the PGA Tour -- both of which held purses of $20 million. Scottie Scheffler won $3.6 million for capturing his second green jacket, and that didn't even represent his largest payday of the season as he claimed $4 million at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and $4.5 million at the Players Championship.

Not only will those who made the weekend come away from their time in Kentucky with a little green to show for it, but so will those who missed the cut. All players who carded a 36-hole total will receive $4,000 for their troubles.

2024 PGA Championship prize money, purse

Total purse: $18.5 million

1st (Winner): $3,300,000

2nd: $1,998,000

3rd: $1,258,000

4th: $888,000

5th: $740,000

6th: $660,580

7th: $618,300

8th: $577,790

9th: $539,030

10th: $502,040

11th: $466,810

12th: $433,340

13th: $401,630

14th: $371,690

15th: $343,500

16th: $317,080

17th: $292,420

18th: $269,520

19th: $248,380

20th: $229,000

21st: $211,390

22nd: $195,530

23rd: $181,440

24th: $169,990

25th: $158,980

26th: $148,410

27th: $138,280

28th: $128,590

29th: $119,340

30th: $110,540

31st: $103,490

32nd: $97,330

33rd: $92,040

34th: $87,640

35th: $84,110

36th: $80,770

37th: $77,510

38th: $74,340

39th: $71,250

40th: $68,260

41st: $65,350

42nd: $62,530

43rd: $59,800

44th: $57,160

45th: $54,610

46th: $52,140

47th: $49,760

48th: $47,470

49th: $45,270

50th: $43,160

51st: $41,130

52nd: $39,190

53rd: $37,340

54th: $35,580

55th: $33,910

56th: $32,320

57th: $30,830

58th: $29,590

59th: $28,540

60th: $27,660

61st: $26,950

62nd: $26,440

63rd: $26,000

64th: $25,590

65th: $25,190

66th: $24,800

67th: $24,430

68th: $24,060

69th: $23,690

70th: $23,340

71st: $23,060

72nd: $22,830

73rd: $22,650

74th: $22,470

75th: $22,350

76th: $22,230

77th: $22,140

78th: $22,100

Players missing the cut and turning in a 36-hole score will be paid $4,000 each. Any player making the cut, but failing to submit a 72-hole score, will also be paid $4,000.