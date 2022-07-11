It's officially major week for the final time during the 2022 PGA Tour season. Weather could be a factor when the 2022 Open Championship tees off Thursday at the Old Course at St. Andrews with heavy winds in the forecast. As expected, the 2022 Open Championship field will be elite, with Collin Morikawa entering the tournament as defending champion. Golf legend Tiger Woods will also be a part of the 2022 British Open field for the oldest professional golf tournament in the world. Rory McIlroy is the 9-1 betting favorite in the latest 2022 Open Championship odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Other Open Championship top contenders include Xander Schauffele (14-1), Jon Rahm (14-1), Scottie Scheffler (16-1), Jordan Spieth (16-1), Matt Fitzpatrick (18-1) and Justin Thomas (18-1).

Which players should you target when building your 2022 British Open prop bets? Which sleepers should you target for a potentially huge payday?

Mike McClure, who has over $2 million in career DFS winnings and is the architect of SportsLine's proprietary simulation model, has been red-hot when it comes to picking major championship winners. Patrick McDonald covers golf for CBS Sports and is up more than 64 units on his outright picks in 2022. Riley Gates is a fantasy golf guru, who has been on a tear this season, nailing two 40-1 outright winners. Jim Holliman has covered the sport for nearly 25 years, and like SportsLine's other experts, he has been nailing pick after pick in 2022.

Top 2022 Open Championship prop bets

One of Gates' favorite Scottish Open prop bets is Shane Lowry finishing in the top 10 of the final leaderboard at +240 odds. Lowry has played outstanding golf at times in 2022, highlighted by his weekend run into contention at the Masters, and is no stranger to success at The Open Championship.

Lowry, the No. 22 player in the world, won the 2019 British Open at Royal Portrush in dominant fashion, finishing six strokes ahead of Tommy Fleetwood on the final leaderboard. The 35-year-old Irishman is one of the best iron players in the world, which is critical for success at St. Andrews. Lowry ranks eighth on the PGA Tour in strokes gained on approach (0.748) and total strokes gained (1.615), and 10th in strokes gained tee to green (1.264). See more 2022 Open Championship props here.

Players to fade at the 2022 Open Championship

One massive shocker: Holliman is completely fading PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas, even though he is widely considered one of the top contenders in the 2022 British Open field.

Thomas has never finished higher than 11th place in the Open, and Holliman doesn't like the course fit for the former Alabama star. "The Open Championship has been a thorn in his side. His body language indicates to me that he gets flustered easily, and that's bad news at St. Andrews." Instead, Holliman is backing several other golfers, including a 35-1 long shot, here.

How to get 2022 Open Championship picks, sleepers, projections

2022 Open Championship odds, field, top contenders

