The prize money on the PGA Tour has never been bigger, and the same will ring true this week at the 2023 Tour Championship. The final event of the FedEx Cup is set to reward the top 30 golfers this year, all of whom have qualified for action at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. Between prize money and FedEx Cup bonuses, a total purse of $75 million will be one the line at the postseason finale.

Lucas Glover and Viktor Hovland each collected $3.6 million for their victories in the first two playoff events, but that is nothing compared to the $18 million awarded to the winner of the FedEx Cup. In fact, all competitors will see at least $500,000 hit their bank accounts following the completion of play with those inside the top 10 cashing in on seven-figure paydays and those in the top five collecting at least $3 million each.

To contextualize the $18 million winner's purse, only one player on the PGA Tour this season (Scottie Scheffler) has surpassed this money total entering the Tour Championship. The seasons of Brian Harman and Keegan Bradley -- who boast a major championship, designated event and another victory to boot between them -- would roughly add up to this figure.

Providing even further context, below we dissect just how much $18 million would mean to each participant in the Tour Championship (as it is surely not the same to Rory McIlroy as it is Adam Schenk, for example). Looking at their career on-course earnings -- excluding past FedEx Cup winnings as they are classified as bonuses -- the prize money becomes even more obscene.

Importance of winning the Tour Championship

Looking at what winning $18 million would mean to each golfer remaining in the FedEx Cup Playoffs chase.

Golfer Score Career Earnings % of career earnings Scottie Scheffler -10 $42.6M 42% Viktor Hovland -8 $26.7M 67% Rory McIlroy -7 $80.1M 22% Jon Rahm -6 $51.5M 35% Lucas Glover -5 $34.4M 52% Max Homa -4 $23.4M 77% Patrick Cantlay -4 $42.0M 43% Brian Harman -4 $32.9M 55% Wyndham Clark -4 $15.7M 115% Matt Fitzpatrick -4 $22.3M 81% Tommy Fleetwood -3 $20.3M 89% Russell Henley -3 $26.8M 67% Keegan Bradley -3 $40.4M 45% Rickie Fowler -3 $48.9M 37% Xander Schauffele -3 $38.9M 46% Tom Kim -2 $9.2M 196% Sungjae Im -2 $23.4M 77% Tony Finau -2 $37.4M 48% Corey Conners -2 $18.6M 97% Si Woo Kim -2 $22.2M 81% Taylor Moore -1 $6.8M 265% Nick Taylor -1 $14.4M 125% Adam Schenk -1 $9.7M 186% Collin Morikawa -1 $24.9M 72% Jason Day -1 $57.0M 32% Sam Burns E $21.7M 83% Emiliano Grillo E $19.9M 90% Tyrrell Hatton E $21.5M 84% Jordan Spieth E $60.0M 30% Sepp Straka E $13.2M 136%



Scheffler just about doubled his on-course earnings this season, and the addition of $18 million to his career earnings would pull him close to his fellow Texan, Jordan Spieth, at $60 million. Spieth ranks behind only McIlroy in this field in career earnings and ahead of the likes of Jason Day, Jon Rahm and Rickie Fowler, all of whom check in inside the top 20 for most money earned on the PGA Tour.

Only six of the 30 players in the field would more than double their career earnings with a victory. Wyndham Clark may be the most surprising of the group as he ranks fifth on the money list for this season at nearly $11 million thanks to wins at the U.S. Open and the Wells Fargo Championship. That means he earned roughly $5 million across his four other seasons on tour.

Valspar Championship winner Taylor Moore would make the biggest splash by more than doubling his earnings. Schenk, Nick Taylor, Tom Kim and Sepp Straka round out this group of six.

Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood, Sungjae Im and Schenk make up those players to not win this season and qualify for the Tour Championship. Their first trophy and winner's check of the year couldn't come at a better time with so much on the line at East Lake.