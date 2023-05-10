Fifth-year University of Illinois senior Tommy Kuhl dazzled earlier in the week during a U.S. Open local qualifier at Illini Country Club in Springfield, Illinois, but Kuhl's goal of competing in golf's toughest test will have to wait another year. Kuhl, after posting a course-record 62 during the qualifier, disqualified himself from the competition after realizing he committed a rule violation.

The local qualifier at Illini Country Club was played with the greens aerated, and Kuhl repaired several aeration marks during his round. While the USGA Rules of Golf allow for players to repair "almost any damage on the green" (Rule 13.1c(2)), that rule does permit players to repair aeration marks unless local rules are enacted. Natural surface imperfections or natural wear of the hole are also not covered under the rule.

Kuhl said he was reminded of the rule when several of his Illinois teammates at the event discussed the challenge of putting on aerated greens. Kuhl subsequently self-reported the violation to a USGA rules official and was disqualified.

"I felt sick to my stomach [after realizing I committed a violation]," Kuhl told Monday Q Info's Ryan French. "I knew I wouldn't be able to sleep if I didn't tell the rules official. ... I should know better. It comes down to me. I should know that rule."

Kuhl, in a separate interview with Golf Channel, reiterated that he is taking full ownership for the rule violation and doesn't want the course receiving criticism for the condition of the greens.

"I tell people, it's all on me," Kuhl said. "It's not the tournament director's fault, or the people running the tournament, or the course, or the superintendent. It's all on me. I should know the rules of golf. Yeah, the rules are pretty silly at times, but I should know the rules. This is what I'm going to be doing for a living, so I can't put anything on anyone else but myself."

Kuhl's disqualification, however, brought good news for an Illinois teammate competing in the event. Adrien Dumont De Chassart was in a playoff for the final spot in the final qualifier, which he lost. But that playoff was nullified and Dumont De Chassart advanced after Kuhl's disqualification opened up another spot for final qualifying.

The 2023 U.S. Open Championship is set to be held June 15-18 at The Los Angeles Country Club. Matthew Fitzpatrick is the defending champion after edging out Will Zalatoris at the 2022 event, held at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.