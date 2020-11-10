It's finally time for the 2020 Masters, and an elite field will tee it up Thursday at Augusta National with a coveted green jacket on the line. The Masters 2020 was slated to take place in April, but the coronavirus pandemic that disrupted the entire season pushed it to the fall. Nevertheless, oddsmakers expect the top golfers in the 2020 Masters field to excel. Bryson DeChambeau is the favorite at 8-1 in the latest 2020 Masters odds from William Hill Sportsbook, with world No. 1 Dustin Johnson right behind at 9-1.

Defending champion and five-time winner Tiger Woods is listed at 35-1, while Jon Rahm (11-1), Justin Thomas (12-1), Rory McIlroy (14-1) and Brooks Koepka (16-1) also are among the 2020 Masters favorites. Before locking in any 2020 Masters picks, you need to check out the latest PGA Tour predictions from SportsLine's resident golf insider, Sal Johnson.

A media legend and consummate golf insider, Johnson knows exactly what it takes to win at Augusta National. Before last year's Masters, he featured Tiger Woods in his top picks despite the four-time winner coming off back surgery. Johnson noted Woods' tee-to-green game looked almost as sharp as it did in his prime, "and this will be the reason for him winning." The result? Woods shot 13-under, edging Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Xander Schauffele to earn his fifth green jacket.

Johnson has been spot-on all year. He pegged Sungjae Im as a top contender before his first Tour win at the Honda Classic in March and touted surging Tyrrell Hatton before his breakthrough at the Arnold Palmer the following week.

At the St. Jude Invitational, he said 100-1 long shot Phil Mickelson would contend, and the 50-year-old tied for second. And before their epic duel at Olympia Fields, the stats expert had Jon Rahm and Dustin Johnson listed as his top two golfers. Anyone who has followed Johnson's golf picks has been rewarded with some huge returns.

Now, Johnson -- the first producer of "Inside the PGA Tour" and a longtime ABC Sports golf producer who has worked with Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Greg Norman who is also the founder of the world's top golf statistics database -- has released his highly confident 2020 Masters picks here, and they will surprise you.

Top 2020 Masters expert picks

At the Masters 2020, Johnson is fading Bryson DeChambeau, even though he won the most recent major championship and comes in as the favorite. The tour's big bopper doesn't have a solid history at Augusta National, where he has never finished inside the top 20, and his potential change to a longer driver shaft could hurt more than help.

DeChambeau's length off the tee is surely an asset, but it might not serve him well this week. Johnson suggests you steer clear of the U.S. Open champ in your 2020 Masters picks.

On the other hand, Johnson has been watching the development of Rahm and expects the Spaniard to break through in a major at any time. The 25-year-old finished fourth two years ago, his best finish in a major, and he tied for ninth last season. Rahm tied for second at the Zozo Championship two weeks ago and he third on tour in strokes gained off the tee.

The golf insider also likes what he has seen from Xander Schauffele, who has finished in the top 10 at all four majors and tied for second at Augusta National last season. The 27-year-old has four PGA Tour wins and ranks seventh in the world. He is third on tour in scoring average (68.693) and total strokes gained this season. He tied for 17th at the Zozo Championship, finishing 15 under par after a sizzling final-round 65.

How to make 2020 Masters predictions

Johnson is all over a long shot higher than 30-1 who has been playing well at Augusta for many years. He could be poised to win a green jacket, and anyone who backs this underdog could cash in big. See who it is, and get all of Johnson's top PGA picks, right here.

Who wins the Masters 2020? Where do Schauffele and Rahm finish? And which big long shot is a must-back? Check out the odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Sal Johnson's full 2020 Masters leaderboard, picks and analysis, all from the insider who has crushed his golf picks and who was all over Tiger Woods' Masters win.

2020 Masters odds (via William Hill)

Bryson DeChambeau 8-1

Dustin Johnson 9-1

Jon Rahm 11-1

Justin Thomas 12-1

Rory McIlroy 14-1

Xander Schauffele 14-1

Brooks Koepka 16-1

Hideki Matsuyama 25-1

Tony Finau 25-1

Patrick Cantlay 25-1

Tyrrell Hatton 28-1

Bubba Watson 28-1

Patrick Reed 28-1

Collin Morikawa 30-1

Jason Day 33-1

Webb Simpson 33-1

Matthew Wolff 33-1

Tiger Woods 35-1

Jordan Spieth 40-1

Adam Scott 40-1

Tommy Fleetwood 40-1

Scottie Scheffler 50-1

Louis Oosthuizen 50-1

Justin Rose 50-1

Paul Casey 55-1

Sergio Garcia 60-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 60-1

Shane Lowry 66-1

Rickie Fowler 66-1

Sung-Jae Im 66-1

Cameron Smith 70-1

Jason Kokrak 70-1

Phil Mickelson 80-1

Abraham Ancer 80-1

Cameron Champ 80-1

Lee Westwood 80-1

Francesco Molinari 90-1

Gary Woodland 100-1

Ian Poulter 100-1

Kevin Kisner 125-1

Danny Willett 125-1

Si-Woo Kim 125-1

Brandt Snedeker 125-1

Matt Kuchar 125-1

Brendon Todd 125-1

Erik van Rooyen 125-1

Lanto Griffin 150-1

Corey Conners 150-1

Charl Schwartzel 150-1

Sebastian Munoz 150-1

Henrik Stenson 150-1

Matt Wallace 150-1

Marc Leishman 150-1

Billy Horschel 150-1

Zach Johnson 150-1

Victor Perez 200-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 200-1

Bernd Wiesberger 200-1

Kevin Na 200-1

Byeong Hun An 200-1

Dylan Frittelli 250-1

Lucas Glover 250-1

Adam Hadwin 250-1

J.T. Poston 250-1

Rafa Cabrera Bello 250-1

Graeme McDowell 250-1

Chez Reavie 250-1

Charles Howell 250-1

Nick Taylor 300-1

Justin Harding 300-1

Max Homa 300-1

Tyler Duncan 400-1

Andrew Landry 400-1

Jazz Janewattananond 500-1

Fred Couples 500-1

Nate Lashley 500-1

C.T. Pan 500-1

Shugo Imahira 500-1

Andrew Putnam 500-1

Sung-Hoon Kang 500-1

Jimmy Walker 500-1

Bernhard Langer 500-1

John Augenstein 750-1

Vijay Singh 1000-1

Andy Ogletree 1000-1

Lukas Michel 1000-1

Mike Weir 1000-1

Abel Gallegos 1000-1

Yuxin Lin 1000-1

James Sugrue 1500-1

Jose Maria Olazabal 2000-1

Sandy Lyle 2000-1

Larry Mize 2000-1