Building the perfect PGA DFS strategy for the 2023 John Deere Classic will certainly be a difficult task. With only nine golfers ranked in the top 50, the PGA DFS player pool will be stocked with golfers who've yet to prove themselves on the PGA Tour. J.T. Poston is the defending champion of this event, but he enters the John Deere Classic 2023 having missed the cut in three of his last four starts.

Should Poston be part of your PGA DFS strategy for the 2023 John Deere Classic? Or should you roster a player like Denny McCarthy, who's racked up five top-10 finishes this season?

McClure is a DFS pro with over $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA Tour picks this season. McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every tournament 10,000 times, taking factors like statistical trends, past results and current form into account. This allows him to find the best PGA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any PGA DFS player.

Last week at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, McClure listed Taylor Moore among his top PGA DFS picks. The result: Moore secured a T-4 finish at Detroit Golf Club with a 21-under par performance. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable weekend.

In addition, McClure's model is up over $10,200 on its best bets since June 2020, nailing tournament after tournament. This same model has also nailed a whopping nine majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now, McClure has set his sights on the 2023 John Deere Classic.

Top 2023 John Deere Classic PGA DFS picks

One of McClure's top PGA DFS picks for the 2023 John Deere Classic: Beau Hossler at $7,600 on DraftKings and $9,100 on FanDuel.

In order to score well at TPC Deere Run, players will need to consistently drain putts and few do it better than Hossler. In fact, the 28-year-old is currently ranked 18th in putts per round (28.20) and 27th in one-putt percentage (42.54%). He's also ranked 21st in strokes gained: around-the-green (0.312). Hossler is a complete steal at this price point, so confidently lock him in your PGA DFS lineups.

McClure's optimal PGA DFS strategy also includes rostering Russell Henley at $10,400 on DraftKings and $11,800 on FanDuel. Henley enters this week's event as one of the most accurate players on tour, which will make him an extremely valuable PGA DFS asset at TPC Deere Run.

Henley currently ranks first in driving accuracy (73.09%), which has helped him finish T-19 or better in eight of his last nine starts on the PGA Tour. Henley is also accurate with his approach shots, ranking 41st in strokes gained: approach to green (0.363), making him a solid building block for your PGA DFS strategy. See who else to back right here.

How to set 2023 John Deere Classic DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who's primed to play well, giving you a huge return on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel.

So what are the top PGA DFS picks for the 2023 John Deere Classic, and which undervalued golfer is a must-roster?