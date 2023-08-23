Tiger Woods hasn't been seen on the golf course since the 2023 Masters, but according to good friend Rory McIlroy, his presence has certainly been felt behind the scenes. Joining the PGA Tour policy board on Aug. 1, Woods has been hard at work the last three weeks as the PGA Tour and the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund negotiate the details of their framework agreement to house commercial operations under a new for-profit entity.

"I think Tiger being on the board … I think it's meaningful that he's on it, that he's engaged," said McIlroy. "He's certainly been spending more time on it than I have. He's been talking to some people. He's been talking to a lot of people. He's really engaged in just trying to get the best outcome for the players on the PGA Tour. So I think his difference has been felt already. I think it will only continue to, his presence on there will only continue to grow as we head towards that December 31st deadline."

Woods joined the policy board as a player director as part of new transparency and governance measures two months after PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan shocked players and fans alike with the announcement of the framework agreement with LIV Golf's financial backers. At the request of 41 PGA Tour members, the 47-year-old became the sixth player director joining Patrick Cantlay, Charley Hoffman, Peter Malnati, Webb Simpson and McIlroy.

The PGA Tour also amended its policies so that no major decision could be made without the prior involvement and approval of player directors. Player directors were also granted the authority to approve or deny any changes to the Tour as part of the framework agreement discussions. McIlroy confirmed Wednesday unanimous approval among player directors is not required, rather only a majority vote is needed.

"Tiger's voice and leadership throughout his career have contributed immeasurably to the success of the PGA Tour, and to apply both to our governance and go-forward plan at this crucial time is even more welcomed and impactful," Monahan said at the time. "I am committed to taking the necessary steps to restore any lost trust or confidence that occurred as a result of the surprise announcement of our framework agreement. My job in the negotiations – in partnership with our Player Directors, PAC and the broader membership – is to advocate for what is best for the PGA Tour members today and in the future. Any agreement we reach must be shaped by our members' input and approval earned through our Player Directors."

What specific impact Woods has had already in regards to the framework agreement remains unknown as the PGA Tour and PIF race to reach a deal before the end of the calendar year. However, if it is anything like his impact on the course, Woods' presence and opinion will hold plenty of weight in shaping the future of professional golf.