The American Express 2024 begins on Thursday, with 22 of the top 50 golfers in the world ranking taking part in the event. There is a three-course rotation in play, with the Stadium Course at PGA West in La Quinta, California, hosting 36 holes, including the final 18 on Sunday. La Quinta Country Club and the Nicklaus Tournament Course are also in the rotation. Scottie Scheffler is the +550 favorite (risk $100 to win $550) in the 2024 American Express odds, while Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele are both 9-1.

There are 11 more golfers listed between 20-1 and 40-1 on the PGA odds board, including Sungjae Im (22-1) and Tom Kim (28-1).

Top 2024 American Express predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at The American Express 2024: Schauffele, a seven-time winner on the PGA Tour and one of the top favorites, struggles this week and barely cracks the top five. Schauffele is coming off a tie for 10th place at The Sentry, shooting 24-under-par in his first event of the season.

He finished in third place at The American Express last year, but he was outside the top 10 in 2022. While Schauffele performed well on the green during the 2022-23 season, he was not nearly as good off the tee. He finished the year ranked outside the top 100 on the PGA Tour in total driving and driving accuracy, giving bettors a reason to avoid him at short odds this week.

Another surprise: Justin Thomas, a 20-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. Thomas has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. There might not be anyone on the PGA Tour who was more excited for a chance to reset following the 2022-23 season, as he struggled throughout the year and missed the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

The two-time major champion is motivated to get off to a hot start this season at an event that he has not played in since 2015. He finished in a tie for seventh place that year, and he is a 15-time winner on the PGA Tour. Thomas is one of the most notable names in The American Express field, but he has valuable longshot odds due to his disappointing 2022-23 campaign. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2024 American Express picks

2024 American Express odds, field

Scottie Scheffler +550

Patrick Cantlay +900

Xander Schauffele +900

Justin Thomas +2000

Sungjae Im +2200

Min Woo Lee +2500

Tom Kim +2800

Eric Cole +3500

J.T. Poston +3500

Sam Burns +3500

Jason Day +3500

Rickie Fowler +4000

Tony Finau +4000

Wyndham Clark +4000

Chris Kirk +4500

Cam Davis +5000

Daniel Berger +5000

Si Woo Kim +5000

Shane Lowry +5000

Stephan Jaeger +6500

Akshay Bhatia +6500

Taylor Montgomery +6500

Andrew Putnam +8000

Adam Hadwin +8000

Beau Hossler +8000

Alex Noren +8000

Davis Thompson +9000

Tom Hoge +9000

Billy Horschel +9000

Thomas Detry +9000

Adam Schenk +10000

Keith Mitchell +10000

Will Zalatoris +10000

Taylor Pendrith +10000

Matt Wallace +11000

Alex Smalley +11000

Ryo Hisatsune +11000

Erik van Rooyen +11000

Aaron Rai +11000

Ben Griffin +12000

Matt Kuchar +12000

Justin Suh +12000

Nicholas Lindheim +15000

Sam Stevens +15000

Ryan Palmer +15000

Lee Hodges +15000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +15000

K.H. Lee +15000

Chesson Hadley +17000

Garrick Higgo +17000

Nick Taylor +17000

Austin Eckroat +17000

Matti Schmid +17000

Grayson Murray +17000

Mark Hubbard +17000

Matthieu Pavon +20000