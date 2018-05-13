The Players Championship: Brooks Koepka ties TPC Sawgrass course record with 63 after albatross

Brooks Koepka used an albatross-birdie-par finish on Sunday in the final round of the 2018 Players Championship to shoot 63 and tie the TPC Sawgrass course record with seven other golfers (most recently by Webb Simpson in the second round this year).

Koepka went out early on Sunday and shot 32 on the front with a birdie at the 14th and had a solid round going. Then it got crazy when he played the 523-yard par-5 16th in two strokes. He one-hopped a 6-iron from 208 yards into the cup for just the albatross. It is the second albatross on the PGA Tour this season and just the sixth in the last two seasons. It's also just the second in the history of the 16th hole at Sawgrass (Rafael Cabrera-Bello made one last year).

Following that madness, Koepka played the wicked island green 17th hole in two as well. Most golfers would be fine with playing those two in seven or eight strokes on Sunday. Koepka played them in four.

"Once you birdie 17, you know you're on pace for [the course record]," said Koepka. "To do it on Mother's Day is pretty cool. It felt like I had plenty of opportunities. I didn't really make much. But then obviously lucky for that ball to go in on No. 16. You get lucky and see what happens."

Koepka had a 12-foot putt on No. 18 for a 62 and the record alone, but he narrowly missed it.

Here it is!@BKoepka one-hops in his second shot at the par-5 16th for an ALBATROSS!!#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/WkILTIl7VQ — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 13, 2018

The reigning U.S. Open winner missed three months this spring with a wrist injury and had an early-week hiccup when he tried to stop his swing on the range when a cart drove in front of him. There was concern that he'd reinjured the wrist, but he played through it and it clearly held up on Sunday.

"There was nobody more excited to be out here this week than me," said Koepka.

As a result of that excitement and the resulting score, Koepka shot up into the top five on the leaderboard, even though he was still eight strokes behind leader Webb Simpson (who still had 90 minutes until he teed off). Koepka is the leader in the clubhouse, and if Simpson completely collapses (by shooting something in the 80s) and Danny Lee falls apart, I suppose he has a chance.

Brooks Koepka: 8th ever round of 63 at TPC Sawgrass in @THEPLAYERSChamp. He made albatross at 16; the second ever to do that. Last year, Rafa Cabrera Bello made the 1st one. Both players followed that 2 up with a birdie at 17. — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGC) May 13, 2018

But the reality is that Koepka's 63 will likely be a nice footnote to this 2018 event, and his name will go alongside those of Greg Norman, Jason Day, Fred Couples and Martin Kaymer in TPC Sawgrass history.