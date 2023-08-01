Tiger Woods has agreed to join the PGA Tour policy board and will become the sixth player director as a part of new transparency and governance measures, the Tour announced on Tuesday. The new board will be comprised of six player directors, five independent directors and the PGA of America director.

"I am honored to represent the players of the PGA Tour," said Woods. "This is a critical point for the Tour, and the players will do their best to make certain that any changes that are made in Tour operations are in the best interest of all Tour stakeholders, including fans, sponsors and players. The players thank Commissioner Monahan for agreeing to address our concerns, and we look forward to being at the table with him to make the right decisions for the future of the game that we all love. He has my confidence moving forward with these changes."

Woods joins Patrick Cantlay, Charley Hoffman, Peter Malnati, Rory McIlroy and Webb Simpson as a player director. Remaining members of the board include independent directors Ed Herlihy, Jimmy Dunne, Mark Flaherty, Mary Meeker and a yet-to-be-named replacement for Randall Stephenson, who resigned from the organization in July citing issues with the Tour's framework agreement to join forces with the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund. John Lindert currently fulfills the role as PGA of America Director.

The board adding Woods comes as players continue searching for answers from PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, who has heard the concerns players and heeded to requests of transparency moving forward in wake of the bombshell announcement of the agreement with the PIF.

Below is the list of requests granted by Monahan as the PGA Tour continues to negotiate with the PIF over its framework agreement to house commercial operations under a new for-profit entity.

No major decision can be made in the future without the prior involvement and approval of player directors

The player directors' special advisor, Colin Neville, will be made fully aware of negotiations between the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabian PIF regarding its framework agreement

Player directors will have authority to approve or deny any changes to tour as part of the framework agreement discussions

"Tiger's voice and leadership throughout his career have contributed immeasurably to the success of the PGA Tour, and to apply both to our governance and go-forward plan at this crucial time is even more welcomed and impactful," said Monahan. "I am committed to taking the necessary steps to restore any lost trust or confidence that occurred as a result of the surprise announcement of our Framework Agreement. My job in the negotiations – in partnership with our Player Directors, PAC and the broader membership – is to advocate for what is best for the PGA Tour members today and in the future. Any agreement we reach must be shaped by our members' input and approval earned through our Player Directors."