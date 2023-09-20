Tiger Woods is officially in the entertainment business, partnering with Justin Timberlake to open T-Squared Social in New York City. The bar/restaurant/entertainment destination features "elevated cuisine, craft cocktails, state-of-the-art Full Swing simulators, duckpin bowling, darts," and, of course, a multitude of televisions for watching sports.

"The idea for T-Squared Social came to us during a round of golf at Albany, our development in The Bahamas," said Woods in a statement. "Justin and I thought it would be cool to create a place that combines our favorite things and brings people together to just have a great time. We always knew we wanted to do something together, and NEXUS gave us the platform to bring our idea to life."

To be clear, this is not Tiger's first jump into the food and entertainment industry. He is part owner of PopStroke (think Top Golf but for miniature golf) with locations planned all over the country this year and next. However, it is his first partnership with Timberlake in this vertical.

"We knew a concept like T-Squared Social would thrive in New York," said Timberlake. "It's a beautiful space that transcends the typical sports bar experience. You can go to be entertained without sacrificing quality or comfort. We're excited to be partnering with 8AM Golf on this incredible opportunity right in the heart of one of the greatest cities in the world."

Timberlake is also an investor in TGL, the indoor golf league founded by Tiger and Rory McIlroy.

There will be private dining options at T-Squared Social and a variety of Tiger and J.T. (a different J.T. than Tiger normally partners with) themed photos and objects throughout. You will not question who are the two most famous investors in T-Squared Social.

Though Woods is new to the food and entertainment business, he is not new to the food industry overall. His restaurant, The Woods Jupiter, in Florida has been in business since 2015 and is seemingly thriving.

T-Squared Social is set to open its doors on Sept. 20.