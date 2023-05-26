Harris English moved a step closer to the top of the leaderboard with one swing of the club Friday during the second round of the 2023 Charles Schwab at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. English provided the first big roar of the day at Colonial with an ace on the par-3 8th, putting himself a shot off the lead at 8 under for the tournament.

After missing the cut at last week's PGA Championship, English rebounded with a strong first round at Colonial, carding a 5-under 65 to enter contention early on Thursday at Hogan's Alley. And while his front nine on Friday was rather uneventful after an opening birdie on the par-5 1st, that all changed when English's tee shot on the 8th took one hop before landing in the cup.

Not a bad way to get some momentum brewing with the weekend looming.

English would par the ensuing par-4 9th to post a 3-under 32 on the front nine Friday, giving himself a healthy chance at taking the outright lead if he can post some more scores in the red on the back nine.

A four-time winner on the PGA Tour, English is seeking his first win of the season. The 33-year-old has come close on several occasions, including a T3 finish three weeks ago at the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club for his fourth top-10 finish of the season. English's best finish this season was a runner-up tie in March at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill.

English was the runner-up at Colonial during the 2016 tournament when he shot 14 under, falling to Jordan Spieth as the Dallas-Forth Worth area native prevailed in front of a hometown audience.