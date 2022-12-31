Lexington, S.C. — No. 16 John Marshall (Richmond, Va.) captured the Chick-fil-A Classic title with a 68-55 victory Friday over No. 7 Wheeler (Marietta, Ga.). The Justices were paced by 23 points from North Carolina State commit Dennis Parker Jr., and 12 points and 18 rebounds from Jason Rivera.

Friday's win marks John Marshall's second win over a top 10 opponent in as many days after knocking off No. 3 Columbus (Fla.) in a 50-47 semifinal thriller on Thursday.

The Justices jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead in the opening minute of the game after a pair of driving layups from Parker.

Top 100 USC signee Arrinten Page had the answer for the Wildcats, knocking down a 3-pointer from the right corner pocket before finishing around the basket to cut the deficit to 6-5.

The teams traded baskets throughout the first period of play before a 3-pointer from the wing from Parker with five seconds remaining gave John Marshall an 18-16 lead after one quarter.

The second quarter saw a number of runs that started with a 8-0 burst from Wheeler sparked by a Josh Hill dunk and a corner 3-pointer from D.J. ...

