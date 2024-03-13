The field of the Chipotle Nationals high school girls basketball tournament was announced Wednesday, highlighted by two teams featured prominently in the MaxPreps Top 25. The event will take place April 4-6 in Brownsburg, Ind. The event is formerly known as the GEICO Nationals.

No. 1 Long Island Lutheran (Brookville, N.Y.) is the top seed followed by second-seed Grayson (Loganville, Ga.), which is No. 4 in the MaxPreps Top 25. Both received first-round byes in the six-team field.

No. 5 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.), No. 9 Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.), No. 18 Sidwell Friends (Washington, D.C.) and Grace Christian (Sanford, N.C.) round out the field.

Montverde Academy is the two-time reigning champion, beating Long Island Lutheran 60-54 in last year's final. ...

