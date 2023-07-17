The Las Vegas Big Time Basketball Tournament is streaming Monday evening on ESPN and ESPN2 and features a marquee matchup of Kiyan Anthony and Bryce James playing for Strive For Greatness 16U against Cameron and Cayden Boozer of Nightrydas Elite 16U.

The four-game club match up airs from 5-11:30 p.m. with the Anthony-James vs. Boozer brothers game at 7:30 p.m. All times are Eastern and games will be played at Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas.

The sons of future basketball Hall of Famers LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony teamed up this weekend with Strive For Greatness and have gone undefeated at the event thus far, while the Boozer brothers are fresh off winning their second consecutive Nike EYBL Peach Jam title.

Other games will be live streaming on ESPN2 include:

• Florida Rebels 17U vs. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com