MaxPreps 2019-20 High School Boys Basketball All-American Team
Highlighting the games's top 50 performers from the 2019-20 season.
Video: Emoni Bates highlights
See the sophomore All-American in action.
Each year since 2006, MaxPreps has recognized the top 50 high school boys basketball players in America.
Past honorees include NBA stars Bradley Beal (2011), DeMarcus Cousins (2008 and 2009), Anthony Davis (2011), DeMar DeRozan (2008), Kevin Durant (2008), Blake Griffin (2007), James Harden (2007), Kyrie Irving (2010), Kevin Love (2006 and 2007), Derrick Rose (2006 and 2007), D'Angelo Russell (2014), Ben Simmons (2014 and 2015), Karl-Anthony Towns (2014), Kemba Walker (2008) and Zion Williamson (2017 and 2018).
Selections are based on team success, individual production and local, regional and state honors from the recently-completed season. ...
