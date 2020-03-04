National high school boys basketball scoring leaders: Tommy Murr will finish on top

Video: Tommy Murr highlights

Watch the nation's leading scorer go for 49 points in a recent game.

Tommy Murr will end his remarkable high school career on top.

The Lindsay Lane Christian Academy (Athens, Ala.) senior will finish on top of the national scoring list, that is, for the 2019-20 season after scoring 56 points in his career finale, an 82-78 loss to Jacksonville Christian Academy in the second round of the AHSAA 1A state playoffs.

Murr, a 6-foot-1 guard, shot a season-high 47 times and made 23 baskets, while adding 10 rebounds and four steals. The 6-foot-1 guard finished the season with a 44.3 scoring average to edge Finney (Penfield, N.Y.) freshman sensation Markus Robinson (43.5) for the scoring title. ...

