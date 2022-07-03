LeBron James has made the chasedown block a staple of his soon-to-be Hall of Fame game, striking fear into opponents who have seemingly clear paths to the lane no matter how many steps James may be trailing. That staple, it seems, runs in James' family.

Bronny James, LeBron's son, ferociously swatted an opponent's layup off the backboard during a recent high school game. Here's the clip in all its glory:

The block was reminiscent of many the elder James made over his illustrious 19-year NBA career. LeBron's most famous — or, for Warriors fans, most agonizing — block came during the final two minutes of Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals. Andre Iguodala and Stephen Curry had a two-on-one against J.R. Smith with the game tied 89-89, leading to an open layup from Iguodala off a sweet bounce pass from Curry. James, though, came out of nowhere to pin the ball against the backboard, giving the Cavaliers possession that second and an NBA title moments later.

While Bronny has yet to live up to the legacy of his 18-time All-Star father, the Sierra Canyon (CA) shooting guard seems to be heading in that direction. A Class of 2023 four-star recruit, Bronny is receiving interest from Duke, Kansas, Kentucky and North Carolina.

With blocks like that, it's clear why some of the nation's top college basketball programs are keeping an eye on Bronny.