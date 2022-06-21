84515d86-51eb-ec11-80d3-0a9bf6d97784-original.jpg

No. 6 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas)

Head coach: Brent Browner | Record: 14-1, third season

2021 record: 12-1 | National ranking: No. 15

Last five years: 51-8 | State championships: 18 (1970, 1974, 1979, 1980, 1982, 1983, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2021)

Players to watch

QB Micah Alejado

Height: 5-10 | Weight: 170

Status: Uncommitted | Class: Junior (2024)

WR Zachariah Branch

Height: 5-10 | Weight: 175

Status: Committed to USC | Class: Senior (2023)

DB Kodi DeCambra

Height: 6-0 | Weight: 175

Status: Committed to Oregon | Class: Senior (2023)

LB Palaie Faoa

Height: 6-1 | Weight: 215

Status: Uncommitted | Class: Senior (2023)

DB Justyn Rhett

Height: 6-1 | Weight: 195

Status: Committed to Georgia | Class: Senior (2023)

Key dates

Aug. 19 — vs. ...

