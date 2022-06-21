No. 6 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas)
Head coach: Brent Browner | Record: 14-1, third season
2021 record: 12-1 | National ranking: No. 15
Last five years: 51-8 | State championships: 18 (1970, 1974, 1979, 1980, 1982, 1983, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2021)
Players to watch
QB Micah Alejado
Height: 5-10 | Weight: 170
Status: Uncommitted | Class: Junior (2024)
WR Zachariah Branch
Height: 5-10 | Weight: 175
Status: Committed to USC | Class: Senior (2023)
DB Kodi DeCambra
Height: 6-0 | Weight: 175
Status: Committed to Oregon | Class: Senior (2023)
LB Palaie Faoa
Height: 6-1 | Weight: 215
Status: Uncommitted | Class: Senior (2023)
DB Justyn Rhett
Height: 6-1 | Weight: 195
Status: Committed to Georgia | Class: Senior (2023)
Key dates
Aug. 19 — vs. ...
