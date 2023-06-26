No. 10 Buford (Ga.)
Head coach: Bryant Appling | Record: 52-4, fifth season
2022 record: 11-1 | National ranking: N/A
Last five years: 62-7 | State championships: (14) 1978, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2019, 2020, 2021
Players to watch
ATH — KJ Bolden
Height: 6-1 | Weight: 185
Status: Uncommitted | Class: Senior (2024)
DL — Eddrick Houston
Height: 6-3 | Weight: 255
Status: Uncommitted | Class: Senior (2024)
LB — Jadon Perlotte
Height: 6-3 | Weight: 200
Status: Committed to Georgia | Class: Junior (2025)
QB — Dylan Raiola
Height: 6-3 | Weight: 220
Status: Committed to Georgia | Class: Senior (2024)
DB — Devin Williams
Height: 5-11 | Weight: 170
Status: Uncommitted | Class: Junior (2025)
Key dates
Aug. 18 — vs. ...
Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com