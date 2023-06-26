a3e6ab43-248e-4f30-bb1b-ddd993bae3a0-original.jpg

No. 10 Buford (Ga.)

Head coach: Bryant Appling | Record: 52-4, fifth season

2022 record: 11-1 | National ranking: N/A

Last five years: 62-7 | State championships: (14) 1978, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2019, 2020, 2021

Players to watch

ATH — KJ Bolden

Height: 6-1 | Weight: 185

Status: Uncommitted | Class: Senior (2024)

DL — Eddrick Houston

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 255

Status: Uncommitted | Class: Senior (2024)

LB — Jadon Perlotte

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 200

Status: Committed to Georgia | Class: Junior (2025)

QB — Dylan Raiola

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 220

Status: Committed to Georgia | Class: Senior (2024)

DB — Devin Williams

Height: 5-11 | Weight: 170

Status: Uncommitted | Class: Junior (2025)

Key dates

Aug. 18 — vs. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com

 