No. 2 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas)
Head coach: Brent Browner | Record: 28-2, fourth season
2022 record: 14-1 | National ranking: No. 4
Last five years: 50-7 | State championships: (19) 1970, 1974, 1979, 1980, 1982, 1983, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2021, 2022
Players to watch
QB — Micah Alejado
Height: 5-10 | Weight: 170
Status: Committed to Hawaii | Class: Senior (2024)
OL — S.J. Alofaituli
Height: 6-3 | Weight: 275
Status: Uncommitted | Class: Junior (2025)
RB — Micah Kaapana
Height: 5-11 | Weight: 195
Status: Committed to Michigan | Class: Senior (2024)
TE — Elija Lofton
Height: 6-2 | Weight: 220
Status: Committed to Miami | Class: Senior (2024)
OL — Douglas Utu
Height: 6-5 | Weight: 270
Status: Uncommitted | Class: Junior (2025)
Key dates
Aug. 18 — at Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah)
Aug. 25 — vs. ...
