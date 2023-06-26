21b00bdb-d9af-459c-a459-d5c3aab5f6c3-original.jpg


No. 2 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas)

Head coach: Brent Browner | Record: 28-2, fourth season

2022 record: 14-1 | National ranking: No. 4

Last five years: 50-7 | State championships: (19) 1970, 1974, 1979, 1980, 1982, 1983, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2021, 2022

Players to watch

QB — Micah Alejado

Height: 5-10 | Weight: 170

Status: Committed to Hawaii | Class: Senior (2024)

OL — S.J. Alofaituli

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 275

Status: Uncommitted | Class: Junior (2025)

RB — Micah Kaapana

Height: 5-11 | Weight: 195

Status: Committed to Michigan | Class: Senior (2024)

TE — Elija Lofton

Height: 6-2 | Weight: 220

Status: Committed to Miami | Class: Senior (2024)

OL — Douglas Utu

Height: 6-5 | Weight: 270

Status: Uncommitted | Class: Junior (2025)

Key dates

Aug. 18 — at Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah)

Aug. 25 — vs. ...

