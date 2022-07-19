Five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava is returning to Warren (Downey, Calif.) for his senior year to finish his high school career after briefly being enrolled at Long Beach Poly (Long Beach, Calif.). The news was first reported by 247Sports' National Recruiting Analyst Greg Biggins.

The 6-foot-5, 195-pound Tennessee commit is the third-rated recruit overall on 247Sports composite rankings for the Class of 2023.

Iamaleava spent his sophomore and junior year at Warren after a freshman campaign at Long Beach Poly. As a junior, he threw for 2,244 yards and had 33 touchdowns against one interception in nine games. He led the Bears to an 8-1 record. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com