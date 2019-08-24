No. 10 St. Thomas Aquinas knocks off No. 18 De La Salle 24-14

Video: Top 10 Games of the Week

No. 10 St. Thomas Aquinas at No. 18 De La Salle opener is one of the 10 best in the country.

Two national juggernauts put on an offensive show in the first half, before the defenses flexed their respective muscle.

No. 10 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) had just a little more to down No. 18 De La Salle (Concord, Calif.) 24-14 in one of the most highly anticipated matchups of high school football's opening weekend on ESPNU Friday night. An exciting first half saw De La Salle take a 7-0 lead in the first minute of action after a 57-yard run from Shamar Garrett set up a two yard touchdown run by James Coby. ...

