No. 10 St. Thomas Aquinas knocks off No. 18 De La Salle 24-14
The Raiders score 21 unanswered points to swing momentum, take down Spartans for a second straight time.
Video: Top 10 Games of the Week
No. 10 St. Thomas Aquinas at No. 18 De La Salle opener is one of the 10 best in the country.
Two national juggernauts put on an offensive show in the first half, before the defenses flexed their respective muscle.
No. 10 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) had just a little more to down No. 18 De La Salle (Concord, Calif.) 24-14 in one of the most highly anticipated matchups of high school football's opening weekend on ESPNU Friday night. An exciting first half saw De La Salle take a 7-0 lead in the first minute of action after a 57-yard run from Shamar Garrett set up a two yard touchdown run by James Coby. ...
Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com
-
No. 1 Mater Dei looks the part
Bryce Young throws three touchdowns and Monarchs shutout Centennial for three quarters in impressive...
-
Top 25 high school football scoreboard
Four showdowns between ranked teams highlight the opening weekend of the 2019 season.
-
Mater Dei vs. Corona Centennial preview
The back-to-back CIF Open Division state champ Monarchs open against the Inland Empire power...
-
De La Salle-St. Thomas Aquinas preview
Spartans look to reverse California vs. Florida trends as it hosts Raiders in nationally televised...
-
Mississippi Preseason All-State FB Team
Horn Lake, Olive Branch, Southaven have multiple players on squad.
-
Top 10 Games of the Week
St. Thomas Aquinas-De La Salle leads an opening-week bonanza with four contests featuring Top...