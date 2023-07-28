We've already checked out the quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, offensive linemen, defensive linemen and linebackers. In the final position-by-position breakdown previewing the 2023 high school football season we zone in on the defensive backs.

Ellis Robinson IV of IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) and Kaleb Beasley of Lipscomb Academy (Nashville, Tenn.) headline the selections. Robinson is the top-rated defensive back and fourth-rated recruit overall on 247Sports and Beasley was a MaxPreps Junior All-America first-team pick after intercepting nine passes.

Anquon Fegans of Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.) leads the list of non-seniors after nine interceptions in 2022 and helping the Warriors win their fourth consecutive 7A state title. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com