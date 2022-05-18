A pair of California seniors lead the nation in pitching wins. As of Tuesday, Devon Daniel of Kerman and Ethan Lay of Colusa each have recorded 13 victories to lead the country, according to the MaxPreps leaderboards.

Daniel, a senior left-hander, was brilliant all season, sporting a scant 0.20 ERA with 129 strikeouts in 69 innings. He walked eight while boasting a 13-0 record for the 28-1 Lions, who lost an opening-round Central Section Division II playoff game to end their season. Daniel finished on a high note with a one-hitter with nine strikeouts in a 3-0 win over Liberty. ...

