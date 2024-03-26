The top of the MaxPreps Top 25 high school softball rankings held strong this week, but three new teams entered the picture, including a home-run hitting machine from Louisiana.

Calvary Baptist Academy (Shreveport, La.) takes up the last spot in this week's rankings. Arkansas commit Ramsey Walker leads in the country in home runs with 17 as the Cavaliers have clubbed 65 in 26 games this season. Sophomore Kynzee Anderson has mowed down 186 batters in 95 innings.

Oregon commit Maddie Milhorn struck out 12 and allowed two hits as her Skyview (Vancouver, Wash.) squad held off defending champs and previous No. ...

