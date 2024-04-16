Summerville of South Carolina joins the top 10 in this week's MaxPreps Top 25 high school softball rankings. The Lady Wave have one of the top pitchers in the Class of 2025 in South Carolina commit Ansley Bennett. The 2023 defending state champions have outscored opponents 155-13.

Playoffs, yes, playoffs are here in the state of Louisiana. No. 21 Calvary Baptist Academy (Shreveport, La.) opens as the No. 1 seed in the Division III Non-Select bracket. A deep postseason run is where teams cement themselves inside the Top 25.The regular season in Texas is winding down as teams make a late push for playoff seeding. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com