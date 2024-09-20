The New York Giants are sitting at 0-2 early in the 2024 season, coming off the heels of becoming the first team in NFL history to score three touchdowns, allow zero touchdowns and lose in regulation. Even in a rebuilding season, the pressure is beginning to mount in New York.

Brian Daboll is in his third year as head coach, and apparently already feeling the heat. Several Giants players are reportedly beginning to lose trust in Daboll and feel he could lose the locker room if the team digs a deeper hole.

"I've spoken to guys over the past few days," ESPN Giants reporter Jordan Raanan said on the Breaking Big Blue podcast this week, via The Giants Wire. "And some of them -- not all of them -- have said it's starting to get shaky in there. The confidence in Brian Daboll is hanging by a thread.

"Their trust in him is waning."

There is certainly pressure on Daboll to win entering this season. Even though Daboll is the only head coach to take the Giants to the playoffs since 2017 and the only head coach to win a playoff game for the franchise since winning Super Bowl XLVI in the 2011 season, the recent history isn't in his favor. The Giants are 6-13 since the start of the 2023 season, after going 9-7-1 in Daboll's first year.

Sunday's loss to the Washington Commanders was a bad look for Daboll given New York's kicker situation. New York chose to not dress backup kicker Jude McAtamney, despite starter Graham Gano landing on the injury report with a groin injury. Gano injured his hamstring on the opening kickoff while attempting to tackle Austin Ekeler on the return, leaving the Giants without a kicker the rest of the day. Punter Jamie Gillan attempt an extra point, but missed the first try. The Giants attempted to go for two the rest of the way.

A McAtamney activation would have likely given the Giants a victory.

On top of the mistrust in Daboll, wide receiver Jalin Hyatt has denied asking for a trade after being drafted by the team just a year ago.

"I didn't say that," Hyatt said, via a transcript provided by the team. "I don't know where that came from, but that's false. I love being here. [General Manager] Joe [Schoen], Dabs [Daboll], I got so much respect for trading up for me and getting me. So, whatever that rumor was, it's not true at all."

Hyatt was frustrated over the reports of him demanding for a trade or even the thought of his name being mentioned in a trade report.

"I was surprised. It came out of nowhere about trades," Hyatt said. "We didn't discuss any of that or I didn't have any communication about that with Dabs or Joe or any of that. So, I really don't know where that came from.

"I feel like it's a fake story. I feel like it's somebody's out to get me or something. I didn't say anything about not wanting to be here. Like I said, I love it here. And we're doing the right things, right steps to get to where we want to get to as a team. And that's my focus."

Hyatt has played just 22% of the offensive snaps and has only one target through two games. Understandable if Hyatt was frustrated with his role.

"I'm a competitor. I want to be out there. I want to play," Hyatt said. "And the coaching staff knows that, too. But it's the NFL and whenever my chance is or whenever my opportunities are, that's when I'm going to take advantage. So that's my focus.

"That's why I'm still shocked and surprised about the rumors that I'm hearing. It's Week 2, we're still early in this season. And as far as disappointing or mad, it's none of that. I'm a competitor at the end of the day. And I want to be out there. I'm going to take advantage of my chances when they come. But as far as trades and all that, that's all false."

The Giants play the Cleveland Browns on Sunday before hosting the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday. If the Giants are 0-4, they may be forced to answer questions about Daboll's future.

The players' reactions over the next week could tell the whole story.